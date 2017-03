Hungry Howie's Pizza Opens Latest Location in Burlington

National Pizza Franchise Continues To Expand North Carolina Footprint

--, originator of the Flavored Crustpizza, announces its newest location in Burlington, NC. The store will celebrate its opening on Wednesday, March 29 by offering a special deal on large one-topping flavored-crust pizzas for $6.99. Additionally, to commemorate the new location,will be donating 10 percent of sales to the Burlington Police Department on March 29 and 10 percent of sales to Clover Garden Charter Schools on March 30.The newin Burlington will be Anthony and Christi Auman's first location. The husband and wife duo were looking to add a new franchise to their business portfolio as Anthony has owned a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise for over six years. Anthony is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and has over nine years of experience as a contractor while Christi has been involved in marketing and public relations for over 17 years. Anthony plans to take the pizza business by storm with his newlocation by offering locals fun, high-quality food."I've been looking to emerge into the pizza sector for quite some time and I thinkwas the perfect fit for us due to its premium ingredients and fun branding," said franchisee, Anthony Auman. "As a veteran, I'm honored to have the opportunity to give back to our local men and women who serve in the community and look forward to growing thefan base in Burlington.""The Auman family's previous business experience will helpflourish in the Burlington area and we're elated to have them a part of our team," said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at. "Their passion for the brand is evident and we know they'll become an asset to building our North Carolina footprint."Hungry Howie's Burlington store is located at located 2779 South Church St., B13, Burlington, NC27215 and is open Monday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday – Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. For more information on Hungry Howie's, please call 326-564-2500 or visit www.hungryhowies.com ###Founded in 1973,is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crustpizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI,has grown to almost 600 locations in 21 states across the U.S.