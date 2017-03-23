News By Tag
Hungry Howie's Pizza Opens Latest Location in Burlington
National Pizza Franchise Continues To Expand North Carolina Footprint
The new Hungry Howie's in Burlington will be Anthony and Christi Auman's first location. The husband and wife duo were looking to add a new franchise to their business portfolio as Anthony has owned a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise for over six years. Anthony is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and has over nine years of experience as a contractor while Christi has been involved in marketing and public relations for over 17 years. Anthony plans to take the pizza business by storm with his new Hungry Howie's location by offering locals fun, high-quality food.
"I've been looking to emerge into the pizza sector for quite some time and I think Hungry Howie's was the perfect fit for us due to its premium ingredients and fun branding," said franchisee, Anthony Auman. "As a veteran, I'm honored to have the opportunity to give back to our local men and women who serve in the community and look forward to growing the Hungry Howie's fan base in Burlington."
"The Auman family's previous business experience will help Hungry Howie's flourish in the Burlington area and we're elated to have them a part of our team," said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at Hungry Howie's Pizza. "Their passion for the brand is evident and we know they'll become an asset to building our North Carolina footprint."
Hungry Howie's Burlington store is located at located 2779 South Church St., B13, Burlington, NC27215 and is open Monday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday – Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. For more information on Hungry Howie's, please call 326-564-2500 or visit www.hungryhowies.com.
About Hungry Howie's Pizza
Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie's Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie's Pizza has grown to almost 600 locations in 21 states across the U.S.
