Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


Ten-X Executive to Headline Annual Trigild Spring Lender Conference in Dallas

Conference to Examine Issues Related to Non Performing Loans
 
 
SAN DIEGO - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Peter Muoio, Ph.D., chief economist and executive vice president at Ten-X, an online commercial real estate platform, is this year's keynote speaker at the Annual Spring Lender Conference in Dallas hosted April 19 to 20 by Trigild, a San Diego-based real estate services firm specializing in property management, receivership, bankruptcy and advisory services.

Registration is still open for the sixth annual event to be held at ZaZa Hotel in Dallas.

Muoio, who will provide his unique perspective on today's economy, has nearly thirty years of experience in real estate research, specializing in tailored real estate research for specific transactions, underwritings, portfolios and strategies, as well as a steady stream of research on the macro and regional economies, capital markets and their impact on the full spectrum of real estate segments.

Additional speakers at this year's event include, Jenna Unell, C-III; Gail Tubbs, Wells Fargo;David Harrison, Midland; Marty Schuh, CREFC; Tom Shearer, CW Capital; Tom Nealon, LNR Partners;Scott McCloud, Fannie Mae; and Mitchell Hunter, Trimont Real Estate.

Select topics addressed this year include:

• A View from the Top: Senior Management Discussion
• Legislative Update
• Property Focus: Retail and Hotels
• What are Loan Buyers Looking For?
• Best Workout Strategies for Today's Market
• CRE From Every Angle – Polling the Polls
• Legal Update
• Restructuring Complex Loans
• Market Disrupters – Looking Ahead

Open to lenders, special services, legal counsel, investors, real estate fund leaders and loan buyers, the day-and-a-half program features multiple networking opportunities and is one of the firm's annual sold-out events that draws hundreds of industry specialists. There is still room for panelists, exhibitors and sponsors to become involved. Contact marketing@trigild.com for details.

To register or learn more about the event, visit www.trigild.com and click on the Spring Lender Conference box.

About Trigild

Headquartered in San Diego with offices throughout the country, Trigild has more than 40 years of management and fiduciary expertise, with a focus on managing and maximizing value for assets in an array of industries, including commercial real estate, multifamily, hospitality and more. Since its inception, Trigild has developed a full service national operating platform providing institutional quality services to private real estate investors and financial institutions. For information, visit www.trigild.com.

Click to Share