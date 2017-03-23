News By Tag
Educontra launches its14th program for Debt Recovery Agents
Wherever there is NPA, there is a talk of recovery. Reserve Bank of India had issued guidelines in 2006 on managing risks and code of conduct in outsourcing of financial services by banks. Banks were advised that they should ensure that, among others, the recovery agents are properly trained to handle with care and sensitivity, their responsibilities, in particular aspects like hours of calling, privacy of customer information etc. Reserve Bank had requested the Indian Banks' Association to formulate, in consultation with Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), a certificate course for Direct Recovery Agents.
It was decided that undergraduates would undergo a training of 100 hours and graduates would be required to attend a 50-hour program. Following RBI'S strict guidelines, most banks have started asking their old DRAs also to undergo the IIBF training.
IIBF has identified various accredited centers across the country to provide this training to all debt recovery agents – old and new. Educontra, a brand of Ma Kalka Education Consultancy & Training Services Private Limited is the accredited center in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh for this training. Ma Kalka has successfully conducted training for 13 batches of Debt Recovery Agents so far. We understand that the pass percentage of the trained students stands at around 96%.
Ma Kalka is launching the next DRA training program on April 10, 2017. We have been informed that this will consist of both graduates and undergraduates.
