Irish American Leaders Take A Stand For Irish & American Creative Arts
Our goal is to educate everyone, through Gaelic language, story telling, art, music and dance, All are invited to participate in this inclusive educational cultural experience, March is Irish Cultural Month, and April is National Storytelling day, we invite all Authors, Writers, Artists, Gaelic speakers, storytellers, actors, singers and dancers to come and share their Heritage. We would love this to go viral in the tri-state area and beyond and we want to open it up to a wider diverse audience to share our culture through poetry, stories, language, art, history, music and dance. Engage students with our diverse range of traditional, world/multi-
Please come join us, showcase your work, speak about your journey.
Kind regards,
The Irish American Young Leaders
Date: April 2, 2017
Time: 10 AM
Location:
Marriott Marquis
Times Square NYC
5th Floor
