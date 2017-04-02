Irish American Leaders Take A Stand For Irish & American Creative Arts

Join Us-Take A Stand

End

-- We are honored to invite all: authors, writers, musicians, dancers, storytellers, Gaelic Speakers, Irish Study Programs, Clubs and Organizations to showcase! Take A Stand For Irish & American Creative Arts is an independently organized event happening in New York on April 2, 2017. Let's take a stand for Creative Arts. We were given a challenge and we hope you can help. Creative Ireland initiative is in place in Ireland, backed by the Irish Government. We were given the challenge to create an event and showcase this initiative in America. Let's come together as one and show how important it is to have funding and support from our government. Step by step we will achieve this goal if all organizations work together. The world is a huge fan of everything in the Arts and the way it is so impressive in the history of Our Culture and the way the music and language brings everyone together in a positive way. We would be so excited if all of you would join us.Our goal is to educate everyone, through Gaelic language, story telling, art, music and dance, All are invited to participate in this inclusive educational cultural experience, March is Irish Cultural Month, and April is National Storytelling day, we invite all Authors, Writers, Artists, Gaelic speakers, storytellers, actors, singers and dancers to come and share their Heritage. We would love this to go viral in the tri-state area and beyond and we want to open it up to a wider diverse audience to share our culture through poetry, stories, language, art, history, music and dance. Engage students with our diverse range of traditional, world/multi-cultural, and popular music. We want to inspire a love of the Gaeltacht, music, art and dance for everyone by giving them this opportunity.Look for us on FB Irish American Young Leaders EventbritePlease come join us, showcase your work, speak about your journey.Organizations/clubs/businesses/nonprofits/study programs/tours/theaters/off Broadway/Broadway are all welcome to set up tables- FreeKind regards,The Irish American Young LeadersDate: April 2, 2017Time: 10 AMLocation:Marriott MarquisTimes Square NYC5th Floor