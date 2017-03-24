News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MasterChef Winner Partners with New Food Subscription Service
Winner of MasterChef Season 4 on FOX, Chef Luca Manfè will serve as curator for a new Italian food subscription service, Delivery Italiano.
The idea came to founders Lance and Brett Martin while searching for artisanal Italian foods to include in a culinary tour of Italy. With Chef Luca's help, the brothers created a pantry box that comes ready to make into a meal. Subscribers can also add meat or seafood to the pantry items they receive.
Delivery Italiano is accepting pre-orders now and ships its first boxes on March 30. Each month, the service delivers 8–10 high-quality, authentic Italian imports to its subscribers' doors. Many of the products have never been imported to the U.S. before. Chef Luca, a native Italian, will lend his expertise in Italian cuisine and culture in order to source rare products and shape the flavors and experiences in each upcoming box.
"I wanted Americans to be able to taste the foods of my home," Chef Luca said. "It's hard to find products of this quality in your everyday market. We sent people all over Italy in search of the best pastas, sauces, vegetables and olive oils in order to create a unique sensation. It was important to me to maintain the integrity and authenticity of the products. Many of the products are made by Italian families who have owned their businesses for generations."
Each box contains enough Italian pantry staples to feed eight people. Delivery Italiano's mission is to help their subscribers create new traditions and memories involving cooking and enjoying everyday food together, and, of course, indulging in savory pastas and desserts.
"Each box is its own experience,"
Starting at $65 per month, the service offers one-time purchases and monthly subscriptions. Delivery Italiano estimates that the items in each box would cost 40 percent more on average if subscribers were able to find them in stores or online.
###
About Delivery Italiano
Delivery Italiano operates as its own importer of foods sourced directly from Italian producers and has a mission to import artisanal items from Italy's best farmers and producers to our 20,000 sq. ft. fulfillment center in Houston, Texas. With our analytics and inventory-management software platforms, we can manage our inventory in real time as products arrive via sea and air freight into Houston. Within 48 hours, orders ship out to our customers nationwide.
With Delivery Italiano, you can experience an authentic Italian meal internationally sourced by our world-famous chefs and cooked in your own kitchen. Each month, we send 8–10 of the highest-quality, authentic Italian pantry staples right to your doorstep in our Chef's Select box, which serves eight. Enjoy it on your own or gather friends and family for a dinner party.
We import only the most traditional foods found in every kitchen across Italy. From artisanal pastas to handcrafted pestos, each box delivers an authentic Italian dining experience. For more information, visit deliveryitaliano.com
Media Contact
Sarah Stobb
7138631141
***@studiobrandcollective.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse