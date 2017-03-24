 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

Robin Painter Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Robin Painter
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes Robin Painter
 
PLANO, Texas - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates welcomes new associate Robin Painter to the Plano office.  Ms. Painter will be a buyer's agent for the Shelley Nunley Team. Prior to commencing her career to real estate, Ms. Painter was a flight attendant. She developed extensive customer service expertise during her years as a flight attendant. "I had the opportunity to work with a diverse range of people and this allowed me to develop excellent communication skills," said Ms. Painter.

Blair Taylor, Manager of the Plano office, states," Ms. Painter is very independent, reliable, and motivated to provide excellent service to her clients and the people around her. She is in great hands with the very successful, Shelly Nunley."

"I'm so excited to be a part of such a wonderful team and company," said. Ms. Painter. "I'm ready to begin this new chapter in my life and put my skills to work."

A Texas native, Ms. Painter was born and raised in Plano and moved to Frisco 20 years ago. She has extensive knowledge of the area and can assist any client with confident when looking for the perfect location to call home.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Robin Painter can be contacted at the Plano office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.801.2446 or via email at Robin.Painter@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

