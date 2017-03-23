News By Tag
A3 to Kick Off Automate 2017 with White Paper on Jobs in the Automation Age
Presentations to Explore Manufacturing Skills Gap and Workforce Development
The white paper will open Automate 2017 at a jobs forum titled "Working in the Automation Age" on Monday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. Speakers at the event include: Jeff Burnstein, President, A3; Juan Garcia, Global Leader, Amazon Career Development;
The Skills Gap and its Impact
Studies show an increasing skills gap with as many as two million jobs going unfilled in the manufacturing industry alone in the next decade. Fully 80% of manufacturers report a shortage of qualified applicants for skilled production positions, and the shortage could cost U.S. manufacturers 11% of their annual earnings. Manufacturing executives reported an average of 94 days to recruit engineering and research employees and 70 days to recruit skilled production workers. The skills gap is driving up what are already above average wages and benefits in U.S. manufacturing.
Evolution in Job Titles
In the automation age, as in the computer age before it, job titles shift to reflect the impact of technology. As lower-level tasks are automated with advanced technologies such as robots, new job titles and industries arise across nearly every economic sector.
A recent study concluded that occupations that have 10% more new job titles grow 5% faster.
Robots and Job Creation
As employers add automation technologies, such as robots, the number of jobs continues to rise. As one of numerous examples, Amazon had ~45,000 employees when it introduced robots in 2014. While the company continues to add robots to its operations, it has grown to over 90,000 employees, with a drive to hire more than 100,000 new people by the end of 2018.
Innovative Training
Employers, vocational schools, and universities are offering innovative training approaches that give workers alternatives to the traditional (and expensive) high-school-
"The opportunity for jobs in the automation age is huge—and growing," said Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. "As advanced technologies automate low-level tasks, companies are looking for employees with new skills and training to use those technologies in existing jobs and to meet companies' anticipated future demand. Our white paper reflects extensive research and offers insight into the evolution of education and the rewarding, sustainable jobs of the automation age."
About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA). RIA, AIA, and MCMA combined represent over 1,000 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, please visit our websites: A3 - www.A3automate.org. RIA - www.robotics.org. AIA - www.visiononline.org. MCMA - www.motioncontrolonline.org.
