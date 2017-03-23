 
Industry News





Compres UV LED Printers Announces Its First Live Webinar

 
 
UV Printer Webinar
TAMPA, Fla. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- "Compress UV Printers occupy a unique place in the flat bed UV LED Printer market" says Don Copeland of CompressUVPrinters.com. "We've got a MUCH bigger print area than small format printers like the Mimaki, Roland and DCS, and for the same price or less, and we are up to 8X faster. That means up to 8X more profitable."

The Basics of LED UV Printing webinar will be approximately one hour long and show people the advantages of LED UV Printing in general and then the specific advantages of the Compress iUV600s and iUV1200s in specific.

Don Copeland will be hosting personally so he can walk people through where a flatbed UV printer might fit in their awards and engraving business, promotional products business or even packaging and prototyping.

Compress LED UV Printers boast the ability to print on items up to 11" thick and can print up to eight times faster than comparably priced UV Printers. Prices start at $34,999.

Attending the webinar is free and will take place on April 6th at 4PM EST. simply follow this link to register: http://compressuvprinter.com/flatbed-uv-printer-webinar

If you have questions about the new Compress UV Printer, the webinar or this press release you can contact marketing@compressuvprinter.com or call: 855-2019185

Compress UV Printer

4537 S. Dale Mabry Hwy,

Tampa, FL. 33611
