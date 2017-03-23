News By Tag
Compres UV LED Printers Announces Its First Live Webinar
The Basics of LED UV Printing webinar will be approximately one hour long and show people the advantages of LED UV Printing in general and then the specific advantages of the Compress iUV600s and iUV1200s in specific.
Don Copeland will be hosting personally so he can walk people through where a flatbed UV printer might fit in their awards and engraving business, promotional products business or even packaging and prototyping.
Compress LED UV Printers boast the ability to print on items up to 11" thick and can print up to eight times faster than comparably priced UV Printers. Prices start at $34,999.
Attending the webinar is free and will take place on April 6th at 4PM EST. simply follow this link to register: http://compressuvprinter.com/
If you have questions about the new Compress UV Printer, the webinar or this press release you can contact marketing@compressuvprinter.com or call: 855-2019185
Compress UV Printer
4537 S. Dale Mabry Hwy,
Tampa, FL. 33611
