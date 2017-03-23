News By Tag
2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Award goes to Directions Training CEO
Directions Training's CEO, Jennifer Didier, to be honored with Enterprising Women of the Year Award.
The annual Enterprising Women of the Year Award is widely considered one of the most prestigious recognition programs for women business owners. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship, and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of key organizations that support the growth of women's entrepreneurship.
Jennifer Didier, who founded Directions Training over 25 years ago, embodies these attributes and much more. Directions Training provides IT training solutions to organizations around the globe. Didier has built a company with double digit growth year after year, and has expanded Directions from a local learning center to a global enterprise. Didier has also built a reputation in the market focusing on long-term customer relationships and developing learning programs to meet market demands. This focus has provided scalability and market penetration through the delivery of tailored customized solutions.
More so, Didier is an active participant of several Chicago-based organizations that promote STEM initiatives. Aside from her role as international chair for the Women in Technology (WIT) community of the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP), Didier is involved with the Chicago chapter which supports the Young Women's Leadership Charter School, an all-girls public school that emphasizes math, science, and technology. Didier is also a board member at the Illinois Institute of Technology and the Illinois Technology Foundation, where she donates thousands of dollars in scholarships for students at the annual Fifty for the Future® event, which honors high school students looking to pursue careers in IT.
As an entrepreneur and learning representative, Didier is an excellent agent of change and continues to use her entrepreneurial skills to run and grow her business. She is honored to have these attributes recognized by Enterprising Women magazine as a 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Award recipient.
"We could not be more proud to recognize [the accomplishments of the 2017 Enterprising Women of the Year Award recipients] as CEOs of fast-growth companies, community leaders, and role models and mentors to other women and girls…" writes Monica Smiley, Publisher/CEO of Enterprising Women in a press release announcing Didier's honor.
Enterprising Women of the Year Champions will be recognized at the 15th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference in April. For more information or to register, visit http://www.enterprisingwomen.com/
About Directions Training:
