GTT Partners with Prepay Nation for Enhanced Online Top-up

GTT, Guyana's only full-service telecommunication's company has launched simpler access to its online top-up portal for prepaid customers. The new platform is supported by Prepay Nation, a United States Company.

Prepay Nation

Contact

Prepay Nation, LLC

***@prepaynation.com Prepay Nation, LLC

End

--GTT, Guyana's only full-service telecommunication's company has launched simpler access to its online top-up portal for prepaid customers. The new platform is supported by Prepay Nation, a United States Company. Prepay Nation is secure, convenient and real-time."We are excited to offer GTT's customers the ability to top up an account in real-time from within Guyana and from across the borders while roaming," said Mr. Colin Benjamin, Prepay Nation's Director of Business Development. "This portal also enables the Guyanese diaspora around the world to recharge the cell phone of their friends and family back home anytime, anywhere using a credit or debit card."GTT continues to roll out value added services as it upholds its commitment to making its services more accessible to customers. Customers can simply visit gtt.co.gy site and click on "Top Up" to experience seamless access to the service."As Guyana's leading telecoms operator, we recognize the value of providing innovative, value-added services to our subscribers and we are delighted with the launch of the GTT branded online portal" said GTT's, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Justin Nedd. "We look forward to working with Prepay Nation on additional products and services to enhance and expand the online service offering."The future enhancements to the service are expected to include several innovative cross borders gifting by enabling a family member overseas to provide more services to their GTT connected friends and family.Sarah Feidt, Head of MarketingPrepay Nation, LLC1055 Westlakes Drive, Suite 300,Berwyn, PA 19312 - USA+1 (571) 213-6609sfeidt@prepaynation.comBrian Fox, Corporate CommunicationsPrepay Nation, LLC1055 Westlakes Drive, Suite 300Berwyn, PA 19312 - USA+1 (416) 648-9133bfox@prepaynation.comhttp://www.prepaynation.com