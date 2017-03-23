 
News By Tag
* Gtt
* Prepay Nation
* Online Top Up
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


GTT Partners with Prepay Nation for Enhanced Online Top-up

GTT, Guyana's only full-service telecommunication's company has launched simpler access to its online top-up portal for prepaid customers. The new platform is supported by Prepay Nation, a United States Company.
 
 
Prepay Nation
Prepay Nation
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gtt
Prepay Nation
Online Top Up

Industry:
Telecom

March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Guyana / Berwyn, PA (USA), March 23rd, 2017 -- GTT, Guyana's only full-service telecommunication's company has launched simpler access to its online top-up portal for prepaid customers. The new platform is supported by Prepay Nation, a United States Company. Prepay Nation is secure, convenient and real-time.

"We are excited to offer GTT's customers the ability to top up an account in real-time from within Guyana and from across the borders while roaming," said Mr. Colin Benjamin, Prepay Nation's Director of Business Development. "This portal also enables the Guyanese diaspora around the world to recharge the cell phone of their friends and family back home anytime, anywhere using a credit or debit card."

GTT continues to roll out value added services as it upholds its commitment to making its services more accessible to customers. Customers can simply visit gtt.co.gy site and click on "Top Up" to experience seamless access to the service.

"As Guyana's leading telecoms operator, we recognize the value of providing innovative, value-added services to our subscribers and we are delighted with the launch of the GTT branded online portal" said GTT's, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Justin Nedd. "We look forward to working with Prepay Nation on additional products and services to enhance and expand the online service offering."

The future enhancements to the service are expected to include several innovative cross borders gifting by enabling a family member overseas to provide more services to their GTT connected friends and family.

Press & Media Contact:
Sarah Feidt, Head of Marketing
Prepay Nation, LLC
1055 Westlakes Drive, Suite 300,
Berwyn, PA 19312 - USA
+1 (571) 213-6609
sfeidt@prepaynation.com
http://www.prepaynation.com

(or)

Brian Fox, Corporate Communications
Prepay Nation, LLC
1055 Westlakes Drive, Suite 300
Berwyn, PA 19312 - USA
+1 (416) 648-9133
bfox@prepaynation.com
http://www.prepaynation.com

Contact
Prepay Nation, LLC
***@prepaynation.com
End
Source:Prepay Nation, LLC
Email:***@prepaynation.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
VS Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share