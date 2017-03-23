News By Tag
Public Finance Tax Attorney Marc Oberdorff Joins Pope Flynn
His work has included serving as primary tax counsel for the Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland to finance construction of the stadium for the Cleveland Indians; the Cleveland Airport; the Ohio Water Development Authority, which included over $1 billion of bond issues, including several "multi-generational"
He served as tax or bond counsel to the Milwaukee County Airport, and various 501(c)(3) organizations, as well as the South Dakota Building Authority, the South Dakota Conservancy District, and the South Dakota Health and Educational Facilities Authority, which included considerable tax analysis in connection with bonds issued to finance facilities for the University of Sioux Falls, for vocational education facilities throughout the State of South Dakota, and for other governmental and 501(c)(3) borrowers. He has successfully represented a number of issuers in IRS tax audits of bond issues and has litigated tax cases before the Ohio Supreme Court and the U. S. Tax Court.
Oberdorff has taught tax and corporate law as an adjunct faculty member at the Cleveland Marshall College of Law, has written and lectured on the tax aspects of municipal bonds, and is a member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers, where he has served as chair and panelist on a number of committees, and as faculty for the NABL Fundamentals Seminars.
"Marc's broad experience and insights in public finance tax law are already invaluable for our clients. His experience with very large issuers as well as infrequent, smaller issuers meshes well with our diverse client base. We could not be happier to have him with us," said Joe Lucas, Managing Partner of the firm.
"I feel privileged to have found my way to Pope Flynn," said Oberdorff. "I was especially attracted to the 'boutique' nature of the firm. It's a very collegial group of great people, with a broad range of clients, a reputation for first-rate legal work, and a thriving practice. My wife and I have always enjoyed coming to South Carolina," he added, "and we're really excited about the opportunity to live here."
Oberdorff graduated with a JD from Georgetown University Law Center where he was an editor of the Georgetown Law Journal. He received an AB in Classics, with a secondary concentration in Romance languages, from Princeton University.
With offices in Columbia, SC, Charlotte, NC, Charleston, SC, and Spartanburg, SC, Pope Flynn represents cities and towns, counties, special purpose districts, school districts, state institutions, hospitals, colleges and universities, and other public entities, as well as private entities, including banks, underwriters, and nonprofit institutions. The firm is focused on public finance and related matters but provides a range of services to its clients day-to-day. For more information on Pope Flynn, visit http://www.popeflynn.com/
