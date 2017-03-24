News By Tag
Swim Out, strategic turn by turn puzzle game now on Steam Greenlight
Swim Out is a strategic, turn-by-turn puzzle game where you control a swimmer who wants to get out of a pool, a river or the sea without touching any swimmers.
Trailer : https://youtu.be/
The player must think about each move to avoid contact with any other swimmer. He can pick up balls and buoys and throw them to other swimmers, use dipnets, waterguns, and even ride a kayak!
However many elements will make his journey harder: divers, boomerang throwers, fishermen, water-bombing kids, crabs, large waves, jellyfishes, … the water is filled with dangers!
Swim Out is planned to be released this summer.
You can help developer by upvoting Swim Out on Steam Greenlight (http://www.swim-
You want to try Swim Out now ? A demo is available (http://www.indiedb.com/
Features :
• 100+ levels split into 6 chapters combining :
- 16 different types of swimmers : learn the way each of them is moving from the simple breaststroke swimmer to the more complex diver
- 12 different items to use or throw at other swimmers
- 9 disruptive environment elements (waves, crabs, fishes, jellyfishes, …)
• Swim in 3 different environments : swimming pools, rivers and sea with their own graphical and audio style and gameplay specifics
• Enjoy full-controller support
• Available on Windows, Mac and Linux
Greenlight : http://www.swim-
Trailer : https://youtu.be/
Presskit : http://press.swim-
Website : http://www.swim-
Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/
Twitter : http://www.twitter.com/
Demo : http://www.indiedb.com/
About Lozange Lab - Established in 2014, Lozange Lab is an indie developer studio based in Metz, France, consisting of Ava and Mat, a husband and wife team who delicately craft indie games and interactive installations with love and passion.
