 
News By Tag
* Greenlight
* Puzzle Game
* Turn By Turn
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Metz
  Alsace
  France
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524


Swim Out, strategic turn by turn puzzle game now on Steam Greenlight

 
 
Swim-Out - banner
Swim-Out - banner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Greenlight
* Puzzle Game
* Turn By Turn

Industry:
* Games

Location:
* Metz - Alsace - France

Subject:
* Products

METZ, France - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Lozange Lab is proud to announce that its latest game, Swim Out, is now on Steam Greenlight.

Swim Out is a strategic, turn-by-turn puzzle game where you control a swimmer who wants to get out of a pool, a river or the sea without touching any swimmers.

Trailer : https://youtu.be/3DEMlv2Dg3A

The player must think about each move to avoid contact with any other swimmer. He can pick up balls and buoys and throw them to other swimmers, use dipnets, waterguns, and even ride a kayak!

However many elements will make his journey harder: divers, boomerang throwers, fishermen, water-bombing kids, crabs, large waves, jellyfishes, … the water is filled with dangers!

Swim Out is planned to be released this summer.
You can help developer by upvoting Swim Out on Steam Greenlight (http://www.swim-out.com/greenlight).
You want to try Swim Out now ? A demo is available (http://www.indiedb.com/games/swim-out/downloads) (<50 Mo) with the firsts levels.

Features :

• 100+ levels split into 6 chapters combining :
  - 16 different types of swimmers : learn the way each of them is moving from the simple breaststroke swimmer to the more complex diver
  - 12 different items to use or throw at other swimmers
  - 9 disruptive environment elements (waves, crabs, fishes, jellyfishes, …)

• Swim in 3 different environments : swimming pools, rivers and sea with their own graphical and audio style and gameplay specifics
• Enjoy full-controller support
• Available on Windows, Mac and Linux

Greenlight : http://www.swim-out.com/greenlight/
Trailer : https://youtu.be/3DEMlv2Dg3A


Presskit : http://press.swim-out.com
Website : http://www.swim-out.com
Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/swimoutgame
Twitter : http://www.twitter.com/lozange_lab
Demo : http://www.indiedb.com/games/swim-out/downloads

About Lozange Lab - Established in 2014, Lozange Lab is an indie developer studio based in Metz, France, consisting of Ava and Mat, a husband and wife team who delicately craft indie games and interactive installations with love and passion.
End
Source:
Email:***@lozange-lab.com Email Verified
Tags:Greenlight, Puzzle Game, Turn By Turn
Industry:Games
Location:Metz - Alsace - France
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share