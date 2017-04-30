Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce Charity 5K & 1Mile Fun Run/Walk

News By Tag
Tel: 703-281-1333 | Fax: 703-242-1482 | info@tysonschamber.org
7925 Jones Branch Drive, Suite LL200 | Tysons, VA 22102
Tysons RegionalChamber of Commerce Charity 5K & 1Mile Fun Run/Walk
TYSONS, VIRGINIA – The Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to partner with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Metropolitan Washington, DC for the 4th Annual Tysons Chamber 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. 2017 welcomes a new Presenting Sponsor, PenFed Credit Union. The Chamber is proud to serve the diverse businesses and citizens in the Tysons region. It is our goal to build awareness of the Chamber as the preeminent business voice in the Tysons region. Our mission is to promote and serve member businesses with dynamic leadership, exceptional outreach and advocacy; to foster successful regional economic growth; and through collaborative partnerships, enhance the quality of the Northern Virginia community, maximizing value to area businesses and citizens. Learn more and sign up at: https://runsignup.com/
Limited Sponsorship Opportunities Still Available!
Event Details:
Date: Sunday April 30, 2017
Location: Tysons Corner Center | 1961 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22102
Time: Race day check in will begin at 7:00 a.m. Race time is 8:30 a.m.
Restrictions:
Tysons Fun Run/Walk is available to persons of all ages. Strollers are permitted on the 1-mile course only. No skateboards, rollerblades or skates allowed.
Giveaways: Each runner will receive a swag bag full of complimentary cards from
restaurants and other local vendors, a Performance Race Day Shirt and a ticket good for the raffle drawing of many great prizes.
Costs:
Early Registration (valid through April 17, 2017) $25 per person*
Pre-Event Registration (valid April 18-April 29, 2017) $35 per person*
Race Day Registration (valid race day only) $45 per person*
*Online registration fee, +$2.80
Please note, all purchases are non-refundable but may be transferred up until April 18th.
Early registration rates increase April 18th - Save $20 by registering today!
