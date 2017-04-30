 
News By Tag
* Non-profit
* 5k
* Tysons
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tysons
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce Charity 5K & 1Mile Fun Run/Walk

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Non-profit
5k
Tysons

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Tysons - Virginia - US

TYSONS, Va. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact:          Virginia Case, VP of Marketing for the Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce

Tel: 703-281-1333 | Fax: 703-242-1482 | info@tysonschamber.org

7925 Jones Branch Drive, Suite LL200 | Tysons, VA 22102

Tysons RegionalChamber of Commerce Charity 5K & 1Mile Fun Run/Walk

TYSONS, VIRGINIA – The Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to partner with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Metropolitan Washington, DC for the 4th Annual Tysons Chamber 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. 2017 welcomes a new Presenting Sponsor, PenFed Credit Union. The Chamber is proud to serve the diverse businesses and citizens in the Tysons region. It is our goal to build awareness of the Chamber as the preeminent business voice in the Tysons region. Our mission is to promote and serve member businesses with dynamic leadership, exceptional outreach and advocacy; to foster successful regional economic growth; and through collaborative partnerships, enhance the quality of the Northern Virginia community, maximizing value to area businesses and citizens. Learn more and sign up at: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/McLean/TysonsChamberCharity5K

Limited Sponsorship Opportunities Still Available!

Event Details:

Date:          Sunday April 30, 2017

Location:         Tysons Corner Center | 1961 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22102

Time:          Race day check in will begin at 7:00 a.m.  Race time is 8:30 a.m.

Restrictions:    Tysons 5k is restricted to persons age 5 and above.

Tysons Fun Run/Walk is available to persons of all ages. Strollers are permitted on the 1-mile course only. No skateboards, rollerblades or skates allowed.

Giveaways:      Each runner will receive a swag bag full of complimentary cards from

restaurants and other local vendors, a Performance Race Day Shirt and a ticket good for the raffle drawing of many great prizes.

Costs:

         Early Registration (valid through April 17, 2017)          $25 per person*

         Pre-Event Registration (valid April 18-April 29, 2017)          $35 per person*

         Race Day Registration (valid race day only)          $45 per person*

         *Online registration fee, +$2.80

         Please note, all purchases are non-refundable but may be transferred up until April 18th.

Early registration rates increase April 18th - Save $20 by registering today!
End
Source:
Email:***@tysonschamber.org Email Verified
Tags:Non-profit, 5k, Tysons
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Tysons - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share