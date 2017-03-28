 
Introducing the Assist Logistics Group, LLC

New Name, New Offerings, Same Unprecedented and Reliable Service
 
 
CHICAGO - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- After almost 20 successful years in business, Slipstream Expedited Services, Inc., the Chicago area's premier white glove, expedited, special services motor carrier, has now transformed into a Full Service Third Party Logistics Provider, or 3PL. This expansion includes an asset based carrier, Assist Transport, Inc., a freight brokerage, (Slipstream, dba) Assist Freight Brokerage, Inc., and a freight forwarder, Assist Global Forwarding, Inc. With this, the company is proud to announce their new name: Assist Logistics Group, LLC (ALG).  This growth will further strengthen ALG's service offerings and network throughout the country, ensuring superior supply chain solutions are offered to a growing client base. ALG can now provide a wide array of integrated freight solutions from a single source. ALG also brings to the table a collective 50 years of experience and knowledge in freight movement and handling using a hands-on approach implementing focused and unique solutions for each client.

As Slipstream had been mainly a local Chicago area company, the Assist Logistics Group has been structured as a national company and within the first year able to offer international services. "Our main focus, as always, is our clientele" said Mr. David Wisla, CEO and Chairman of ALG. "We wanted to be able to offer any cargo service that our client would need, including any advice or counseling. The essence of a 3PL is to collaborate with the client in the planning, then do the heavy lifting of providing flawless and seamless service." David goes on to explain, "Assist Logistics Group, LLC was formed around the same core principles that served Slipstream so well. These core principles include honesty, integrity and complete transparency which is inclusive of constant communication and information flow between the service provider and the client. It is the client's needs on which we focus, that has always been and will continue to be the ultimate priority."

About ASSIST LOGISTICS GROUP, LLC.

Since their inception in 1998, the goal has always been to help clients reduce costs while expanding service and performance through a more efficient and streamlined supply chain.  In addition to the normal shipping situations, special or complex supply chain needs will be handled with competence from beginning to end.  ALG specializes in cross border and domestic LTL/FTL, Expedited, Flat Bed, Dry Van and Air Solutions by utilizing an asset-based fleet, warehousing / distribution services, and nationwide freight brokerage. They can cover it all with experience, first class service and honest communications to give their clients the best possible outcomes.  https://www.shipalg.com/

Contact
Jason Wisla
***@shipalg.com
End
