News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing the Assist Logistics Group, LLC
New Name, New Offerings, Same Unprecedented and Reliable Service
As Slipstream had been mainly a local Chicago area company, the Assist Logistics Group has been structured as a national company and within the first year able to offer international services. "Our main focus, as always, is our clientele" said Mr. David Wisla, CEO and Chairman of ALG. "We wanted to be able to offer any cargo service that our client would need, including any advice or counseling. The essence of a 3PL is to collaborate with the client in the planning, then do the heavy lifting of providing flawless and seamless service." David goes on to explain, "Assist Logistics Group, LLC was formed around the same core principles that served Slipstream so well. These core principles include honesty, integrity and complete transparency which is inclusive of constant communication and information flow between the service provider and the client. It is the client's needs on which we focus, that has always been and will continue to be the ultimate priority."
About ASSIST LOGISTICS GROUP, LLC.
Since their inception in 1998, the goal has always been to help clients reduce costs while expanding service and performance through a more efficient and streamlined supply chain. In addition to the normal shipping situations, special or complex supply chain needs will be handled with competence from beginning to end. ALG specializes in cross border and domestic LTL/FTL, Expedited, Flat Bed, Dry Van and Air Solutions by utilizing an asset-based fleet, warehousing / distribution services, and nationwide freight brokerage. They can cover it all with experience, first class service and honest communications to give their clients the best possible outcomes. https://www.shipalg.com/
Contact
Jason Wisla
***@shipalg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse