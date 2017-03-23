News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Something I Heard: New York Times Critic Remembers 1981-2008"
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Something I Heard: New York Times Critic Remembers 1981-2008" written by author Bernard Holland and narrated by David Lipovitch in audiobook format worldwide. Download your copy today!
For more than 20 years, music critic Bernard Holland reviewed the most celebrated artists of the 20th century. He reported both sides of the culture war between an honored past and radical change. Throughout his writings, Holland discusses what classical music really is, destroys the myth of high and low art, and defines the job of the music critic. Along the way, the listener will chat with Herbert von Karajan, take a plane trip with Yo-Yo Ma, and walk the slow walk with Robert Wilson.
Order your audiobook copy of "Something I Heard: New York Times Critic Remembers 1981-2008" written by author Bernard Holland and narrated by David Lipovitch on Audible today:
http://www.audible.com/
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com
Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse