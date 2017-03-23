Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Something I Heard: New York Times Critic Remembers 1981-2008"

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Something I Heard: New York Times Critic Remembers 1981-2008" written by author Bernard Holland and narrated by David Lipovitch in audiobook format worldwide. Download your copy today!

For more than 20 years, music critic Bernard Holland reviewed the most celebrated artists of the 20th century. He reported both sides of the culture war between an honored past and radical change. Throughout his writings, Holland discusses what classical music really is, destroys the myth of high and low art, and defines the job of the music critic. Along the way, the listener will chat with Herbert von Karajan, take a plane trip with Yo-Yo Ma, and walk the slow walk with Robert Wilson.