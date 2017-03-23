 
Industry News





Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Something I Heard: New York Times Critic Remembers 1981-2008"

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Something I Heard: New York Times Critic Remembers 1981-2008" written by author Bernard Holland and narrated by David Lipovitch in audiobook format worldwide. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Something I Heard: New York Times Critic Remembers 1981-2008"
NEW YORK - March 29, 2017 -

For more than 20 years, music critic Bernard Holland reviewed the most celebrated artists of the 20th century. He reported both sides of the culture war between an honored past and radical change. Throughout his writings, Holland discusses what classical music really is, destroys the myth of high and low art, and defines the job of the music critic. Along the way, the listener will chat with Herbert von Karajan, take a plane trip with Yo-Yo Ma, and walk the slow walk with Robert Wilson.

Order your audiobook copy of "Something I Heard: New York Times Critic Remembers 1981-2008" written by author Bernard Holland and narrated by David Lipovitch on Audible today:

http://www.audible.com/pd/Arts-Entertainment/Something-I-Heard-Audiobook/B06X91WZCR/ref=a_search_c4_1_1_srTtl?qid=1490802311&sr=1-1

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

