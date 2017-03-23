The Happy Gardening Life To Give 75% Off On All Social Media Promotions This April

Advertisers looking to promote their products on The Happy Gardening Life's social media sites can get 75% off on all promotional services for this month of April.

-- The Happy Gardening Life, an online community of passionate gardeners on Instagram, has recently announced a special promo for next month. Starting on April 1st, it will give 75% off on all of its promotional services to gardening companies. With the huge discount, advertisers can have their brands widely promoted on The Happy Gardening Life's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest pages.The Happy Gardening Life has decided to run the April promo to help gardening companies online. Advertising on a popular social media page is considered one of the most cost-efficient ways to reach out to potential customers."April is truly the best time for companies to advertise on our social media accounts. It's the start of the new gardening season, and people are willing to spend money on products that will make gardening much easier for them. We're giving a 75% discount on all of our valuable services so that advertisers can get good product exposure, while our followers can discover more gardening products that they could be interested in. It's a wonderful opportunity for all parties involved," the team leader at The Happy Gardening Life remarked.With tens of thousands of followers, The Happy Gardening Life is one of the top gardening pages on Instagram and the go-to page for many gardeners in the online community. The brand currently has more than 85,400 Instagram followers, 27,300 Facebook followers, 3,800 Twitter followers, and 2,400 Pinterest followers—and the numbers continue to grow every single day.The Happy Gardening Life's strong online presence is very advantageous for advertisers. The upcoming 75% off promo also provides a good deal for those who are on a budget.Interested advertisers can avail of promotional services such as shoutouts, giveaway campaigns, graphic design and press release services. More details about the April Promo can be found at http://homeandgardenamerica.com/media-kit.About Grow For It!The Happy Gardening Life is an active community of gardeners on Instagram. With more than 85,400 followers and high user engagement, it is the perfect place for advertisers to promote their products and gain more customers.