Bridging Loan Funds Profitable Sale

-- HFBS provide a profitable solution to a badly damaged BTL property after a disillusioned BTL investor decides to sell their investment.Under considerable financial strain due to rental arrears and a huge repair bill the investor was forced to market the uninhabitable BTL property for sale.Unfortunately a quick sale wasn't forthcoming and after being advised the property should be renovated to increase its appeal, and therefore become mortgageable, HFBS were approached to fund the one hundred thousand pounds required to complete the work for a profitable sale.Ian Broadbent, Director at HFBS says: "Our client couldn't get a mortgage due to the condition of the property. Unsecured funding was not an option due to the amount required and the client's credit status. The client had got to the point where they just wanted rid of the property and had even considered putting it to auction, but after speaking to an estate agent and consulting with local builders and decorators it become clear a sale would be achieved and net a healthy profit.We are pleased to have helped provide a workable solution, the cost of borrowing the £100k has been considered by our client as insignificant in comparison to the potential of the profit available."Estimated to take six weeks, the renovation works will increase the property's appeal opening up the market beyond cash purchasers and developers in time to hit a buoyant spring property market.With an average completion taking less than seven days from enquiry to money in the bank, no solicitor involvement, no minimum valuation, and entirely privately funded, no bank mandates, no fixed rules, HFBS really mean business.HFBS offer one the LOWEST second mortgage rates in the bridging finance market starting at just 0.95% month on advances from £5,000. HFBS Bridging Solutions have been advancing short-term funds, via a limited panel of intermediaries, for over 15 years with complete authority on their lending. Simpler, quicker, cheaper.