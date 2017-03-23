News By Tag
Stock your marketing toolbox with Above Board Chamber of Florida
Combine the right message with the right channels for business building magic
A winning marketing strategy can work magic for your bottom line and prospects for business growth, but the process doesn't have to be mysterious or expensive. Our panel of experts will separate myth from fact to get you started or make a bigger impact with your existing campaigns.
The Naples meeting will be emceed by Sue Huff, CEO of E. Sue Huff & Associates, Inc., and feature a panel including Shawna Devlin, vice president of advertising for Naples Daily News; Connie Ramos-Williams, chief marketing officer and founder of CONRIC PR & Marketing; Charlie McDonald, owner of Charlie McDonald Photography;
The Fort Myers meeting will be emceed by Michael Chatman, president of the Cape Coral Community Foundation, and feature a panel including Connie Ramos-Williams, chief marketing officer and founder of CONRIC PR & Marketing; Trish Leonard, owner and president of TLC Marketing & Creative Services; and Ingrid Fuller, director of marketing at Fuller Online Solutions.
Naples and Fort Myers lunch registration
Registration on or before Tuesday, April 4 will be $25 for members, $28 for guests. After April 4, registration will be $30 for members, $35 for guests.
The Naples meeting will be sponsored by Brian G. Chapman Jr. at State Insurance Agency and Vicki Thomas Tracy at The Glenview at Pelican Bay.
The Fort Myers meeting will be sponsored by Paul Csotty of Midwest Food Bank - Fort Myers Division and Lisa Doyle of Your Walking Billboard
Non-members are encouraged to attend two meetings, then consider joining us to be part of the Above Board Chamber of Florida. To become a member of the Above Board Chamber, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426 (tel:(239)%20910-
Special thanks to our 2017 yearly sponsors: CONRIC PR & Marketing, Fuller Online Solutions, E. Sue Huff and Associates, Pulse Technology Solutions, LLC, Spada Salon & Day Spa, Your Walking Billboard, Charlie McDonald Photography, Lady in Pink Photography and Signarama North Fort Myers.
The Above Board Chamber of Florida is dedicated to bringing people of all faiths together within the community, in the workplace and amongst one another. Their mission is to supply members with the tools that will allow them to take every aspect of their lives Above Board. For more information on the event or on how to become a member of the Above Board Chamber, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426 or visit AboveBoardChamber.com.
