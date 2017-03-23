News By Tag
Operation Food Search Raises $105,000 at Purses for Pantries Fundraiser
Event proceeds to supply backpacks and summer meals for area's hungry
The event included both silent and live auctions featuring a variety of designer and designer-inspired purses for purchase including evening clutches, vintage pocketbooks, and trendy tote bags. All proceeds will be used to supply backpacks and summer meals, as well as to support other childhood hunger relief programs.
Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.
OFS helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.
Pictured from left to right is Purses for Pantries' chair Bonnie Wedel, Purses' honorary chair and OFS board member Skip Spielberg, and OFS Executive Director Sunny Schaefer.
Operation Food Search is located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.
