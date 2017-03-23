News By Tag
Addiction Recovery Festival & 5K in San Francisco
Groundbreaking Event Helps Battle Opioid Overdose Epidemic by Ending the Stigma Associated with Addiction
To bring attention to the event and the cause, a provocative 'This is Recovery' advertising campaign, featuring Bay Area residents will be running on Muni Busses in SF now through the event.
Presented by Mortar Foundation (http://www.mortarfoundation.org/)
"This is a unique opportunity to experience 'Open Recovery' -- a new paradigm inviting all those who have battled addiction to step out of the shadows of shame, share their inspiring journeys, celebrate recovery and help end discrimination,"
"The concept of 'Open Recovery' aligns with our purpose as a philanthropic organization, which is to support those oppressed to find voice and power," said Paula Williams, CEO of Mortar Foundation. "It is time for recovery to be part of the mainstream, part of public health conversations and the antidote to stigma so we can address our community's addiction crisis. I've seen the power of recovery… we must not keep it a secret."
Registration (http://www.roadtorecoverysf.org/
For more information please contact Fay Zenoff at fay@openrecoverysf.org or visit www.roadtorecoverysf.org. Follow COR on Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/
Hosted by: Center for Open Recovery www.openrecoverysf.org Presented by: The Mortar Foundation www.mortarfoundation.org
Festival Sponsor: Breathe Life Healing Centers www.BreatheLifeHealingCenters.com
Contact
Center for Open Recovery
***@openrecoverysf.org
