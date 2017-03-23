 
Addiction Recovery Festival & 5K in San Francisco

Groundbreaking Event Helps Battle Opioid Overdose Epidemic by Ending the Stigma Associated with Addiction
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Center for Open Recovery (http://openrecoverysf.org/) (COR), announced today that Mackenzie Phillips- actress, singer, New York Times bestselling author, will be speaking at the second annual Road to Recovery SF, on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Crissy Field.  Mackenzie Phillips is also a Counselor for festival sponsor Breathe Life Healing Centers. (http://www.breathelifehealingcenters.com/) The half-day event includes family-friendly activities, a 5K walk/run, art, yoga, meditation, music, speakers, refreshments and more. This is a unique invitation to celebrate life in recovery, educate community, shatter stereotypes and raise funds for needed addiction recovery resources in the community.

To bring attention to the event and the cause, a provocative 'This is Recovery' advertising campaign, featuring Bay Area residents will be running on Muni Busses in  SF  now through the event.

Presented by Mortar Foundation (http://www.mortarfoundation.org/) and hosted by Center for Open  Recovery (http://www.openrecoverysf.org/)(COR), this  year's Road to Recovery SF is  designed to  accommodate larger participation after the sell -  out of the 2016 inaugural  event.

"This is a unique opportunity to experience 'Open Recovery' -- a new paradigm inviting all those who have battled addiction to step out of the shadows of shame, share their inspiring journeys, celebrate recovery and help end discrimination," said Fay Zenoff, Executive Director of Center for Open Recovery. "There are hundreds of thousand of people in the Bay Area living in recovery from addiction - but they are invisible. It is time to 'come out' and show others that long-term recovery is possible. We liken this to the early days of the AIDS epidemic and the rallying-cry "Silence =Death" that demanded engagement. It takes courage to identify with something so stigmatized and misunderstood. Yet by doing so, we change understanding, offer support and can dramatically alter the outcomes for hundreds of thousands in our community and millions across the country," said Zenoff.

"The concept of 'Open Recovery' aligns with our purpose as a philanthropic organization, which is to support those oppressed to find voice and power," said Paula Williams, CEO of Mortar Foundation. "It is time for recovery to be part of the mainstream, part of public health conversations and the antidote to stigma so we can address our community's addiction crisis. I've seen the power of recovery… we must not keep it a secret."

Registration (http://www.roadtorecoverysf.org/) is now open. All proceeds will support local recovery and prevention programs  of Center for Open Recovery. (http://openrecoverysf.org/) Sponsorship, vendor and volunteer opportunities available

For more information please contact Fay Zenoff at fay@openrecoverysf.org or visit www.roadtorecoverysf.org. Follow COR on Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/openrecoverysf/) Twitter (https://twitter.com/OpenRecovery) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/openrecoverysf/) for festival updates and details.

Hosted by: Center for Open Recovery www.openrecoverysf.org Presented by: The Mortar Foundation www.mortarfoundation.org
Festival Sponsor: Breathe Life Healing Centers     www.BreatheLifeHealingCenters.com

Center for Open Recovery
***@openrecoverysf.org
