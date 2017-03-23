News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Idio profiled in new Forrester Breakout Vendor Report
Idio, the leading customer intelligence platform, has been included in an independent research report - Breakout Vendors: Content Intelligence for Marketing.
The core challenge presented to marketers in a separate Forrester report, Content Intelligence Algorithms Assign Meaning And Value To Content, is that their content is dumb – the systems that store and deliver content currently have no understanding of what it's about, who it should be delivered to, and how it can be measured. The algorithmic capability of content intelligence changes all that.
The report says "Idio has appeal as a personalization play, a lead conversion play, and a sales support tool, but it wants to attach itself to the play for intelligence capabilities that cut right across the enterprise. It's aiming at content and AI teams to nail this. Further, the vendor is building on its ability to bring useful structure ("What is this content actually about?") to valuable stores of unstructured data; this includes the captured content from calls and emails, for example."
Following a year of strong sales growth and global rollouts, the report also states that Idio has "proven executions, and now, accelerating enterprise sales". Edward Barrow, Idio's CEO, said "We believe this report is further validation of our platform's value to major enterprises. We are delighted to serve forward-thinking businesses including Blackrock, Fitch Ratings, and Intel, and are seeing a rapid maturing of the overall market. If digital content or research is fundamental to your marketing, sales or customer service, now is the time to invest in intelligent solutions that optimize your content investment across silos and drive customer insight and revenue."
For one enterprise CMO, a client of Idio's who spoke to Forrester for this report, adding content intelligence to their marketing stack has been about overcoming the challenges of scale: "Marketing automation has driven a lot of efficiency in the process of sending campaigns, but a lot of time was spent in manually preparing the content in those campaigns. The single biggest efficiency driver we have within the department is the use of Idio to auto-populate content in the emails that we send."
Also profiled in this report are Acrolynx, which automates brand consistency, and Persado, which optimizes the emotional appeal of offer content.
Idio is headquartered in London with an office in New York City, serves enterprise clients primarily in the Financial Services, Technology and Media industries. If you would like to download the full report, Breakout Vendors: Content Intelligence For Marketing, you can access it here (http://www.idioplatform.com/
About Idio Limited
Idio exists to power the perfect customer conversation, driving better intelligence, engagement and revenue for leading enterprises, including AllianceBernstein, Fitch Group, and Intel. Idio's artificial intelligence platform identifies patterns in each client's content consumption to understand their interests, and inserts real-time dynamic content into communications across digital and advisor channels to personalize the experience. Idio is based in London and New York, and backed by investors including Notion Capital, Juno Capital and Foresight Group. For more information please see http://www.idioplatform.com
For further information, please contact Andrew Davies at andrew.davies@
Contact
Andrew Davies, co-founder & CMO at Idio
***@idioplatform.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse