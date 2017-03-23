News By Tag
Dermatology Consultants Names Four Physicians as Partners
Phillip Keith, MD graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Dermatology prior to joining Dermatology Consultants. Dr. Keith sees general dermatology, cosmetic dermatology and skin cancer patients at the practice's St. Paul and Vadnais Heights offices.
Jozef Lazar, MD received his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. He was Chief Resident in Dermatology at Stanford University from 2014-2015. Dr. Lazar sees general dermatology, cosmetic dermatology and skin cancer patients at the Eagan and St. Paul offices of Dermatology Consultants.
Jessica Morrell, MD attended the University of Minnesota Medical School and was Chief Resident, Dermatology at the Marshfield Clinic from 2014-2015. She sees general, cosmetic and surgical dermatology patients at the practice's St. Paul Office.
Lydia Turnbull, MD also received her medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School. She was Chief Resident, Dermatology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 2014-2015. Dr. Turnbull sees general, cosmetic and surgical dermatology patients at the practice's Woodbury office.
"We are honored that four physicians of this caliber have chosen to become full partners in our practice," said Dr. Jeremy Cook, President of Dermatology Consultants. "Each of these individuals are recognized as not only outstanding doctors, but as people who represent the values on which our practice's success has been based."
About Dermatology Consultants, P.A. – Dermatology Consultants, P.A. provides a full spectrum of services including general skin care for adults and children, skin cancer surgery and reconstruction, and cosmetic dermatology. Dermatology Consultants has four Twin Cities' locations in Saint Paul, Woodbury, Vadnais Heights and Eagan. The practice offers Same Day and Next Day appointments. For more information, please visit us at DermatologyConsultants.com, follow us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/
