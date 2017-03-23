News By Tag
Meals on Wheels South Florida Partners With Chefs For Seniors On Innovative Pilot Program
Chefs for Seniors helps deliver nutritious meals and compassion to South Florida's seniors
Chefs For Seniors expanded its operations to Broward and Palm Beach counties in July 2016. The company's local professional chefs prepare affordable meals for the week in the client's home using the freshest ingredients, while offering a fun and interactive experience. Chefs use their creativity to help select options that are both healthy and catered to individual tastes.
"We've been able to help people in other communities for the last four years, and we're excited to get started with Meals on Wheels South Florida. This partnership will allow both of our organizations to serve a wider demographic of people looking to maintain their independence and improve their well-being through proper nutrition," says Chefs For Seniors co-founder Nathan Allman.
"We are pleased to partner with Chefs For Seniors on this new program to provide home cooked, customized meals to our local seniors," said Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida. "Through this new partnership, we will be able to provide a new program allowing seniors to age with dignity in their own homes."
For more information or to sign up, contact Nathan Allman, COO and co-founder of Chefs For Seniors, at nathan@chefsforseniors.com or Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida, at madler@mowsoflo.org.
About Meals on Wheels South Florida
Meals on Wheels South Florida is a private nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief services since 1985. With the dedication of nearly 600 volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Meals on Wheels South Florida serves more than 10,000 seniors and 5,000 children an estimated 1.5 million meals each year. Included in their comprehensive list of programs and services are home meal delivery, community-based dining, meals for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education and emergency meals. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit mealsonwheelssouthflorida.org
About Chefs For Seniors
Chefs For Seniors is a first-of-its-
