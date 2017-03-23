News By Tag
Garrett's Moving & Storage, Inc. signs with Wheaton World Wide Moving
Dallas and Houston moving service joins the fourth largest relocation company in the United States
Starting in the moving business at 16 years old, owner Garrett Ware quickly learned about the industry and opened his agency at the age of 24. Garrett's is one of the region's premier full service moving and storage solutions. In addition to providing residential local and interstate moving services, the company has accounts delivering several hundred mattresses locally and a comparable number of cabinets in the Dallas area.
Ware and his 35-person team has built a strong reputation amongst its customers and Realtors® alike in the local area. They have earned an A+ rating with the BBB since Garrett's inception 1992, and is a certified ProMover through the American Moving & Storage Association. Garrett's is also a member of the Southwest Movers Association.
"We look forward to working with Garrett's team and are thrilled to welcome them in the agency family," said A.J. Schneider, Executive Vice President of Wheaton | Bekins.
Offering a combined 55,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space. Garrett's is located at 3102 Miller Park S, Suite 100 in Garland, Texas and can be reached at 972-487-5842. Their second office is located at 15344 Vantage Pkwy E in Houston, Texas, and can be reached at 832-230-5789. Garrett's can be found online at www.garrettsmovinginc.com.
About Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines and Clark & Reid
Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. Wheaton Van Lines owns three household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., the Wheaton, Bekins and Clark & Reid brands offer private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States Military is also one of the company's largest customers. Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is partner to approximately 340 Wheaton, Bekins and Clark & Reid agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com, www.bekins.com, orwww.clarkreid.com.
