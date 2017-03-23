Bell Hall to Host Bell's Brewery Tap Takeover and Oberon Release Party on Tuesday April 4th

Lehigh Valley Bell's Oberon Release Party on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, from 5-8pm

Contact

Maggie Prorok

***@bellhallallentown.com Maggie Prorok

End

--Bell Hall, located at 612 W. Hamilton Street in Allentown, will host the Bell's Brewery Lehigh Valley Oberon Release Party on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, from 5-8pm. Hannah Conrady from Bell's Brewery and Shay McCauley from Shangy's will be present at the event. There will be a Q&A session about Bell's, free giveaways, outdoor games including cornhole and quoits, and of course … beer.The Tap Takeover by Bell's Brewery will feature five of their brews:– Oberon is a wheat ale fermented with our signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas. The addition of wheat malt lends a smooth mouthfeel, making it a classic summer beer. Made with only 4 ingredients, and without the use of any spices or fruit, Oberon is the color and scent of sunny afternoon (5.8% ABV),– Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, this beer is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere. a remarkably drinkable IPA bursting with hop aromas (7% ABV);– Combining malted and unmalted rye with a blend of kilned barley malts, Kal-Haven Ale brings a rich, earthy malt body to the glass. The use of Brettanomyces yeast in fermentation lends a degree of depth to the flavors, while pine and citrus notes from a blend of Pacific Northwest hops keep it from becoming heavy (6% ABV).– A traditional Doppelbock fermented with an old-world yeast. Reddish brown in color with a mild hop profile, Consecrator is a well-balanced, full-bodied lager with hints of caramel and molasses in its smooth, malty finish after spending 3 months maturing in our fermentation tanks (8% ABV), and– This hop-forward session American Pale Ale uses a blend of classic and modern Pacific Northwest hops, including Mosaic, Ekuanot™ (formerly Equinox) and Glacier, for a pungent blend of peach, mango and tropical aromas. The signature ingredient - oats - are what makes Oatsmobile Ale stand apart, and gives it a body that you don't see in most other sessionable pale ales (4.3% ABV).Bell's Brewery has been in existence since the 1980's. Their mission is to be fiercely independent, 100% family owned, deeply rooted to their community, committed to the environment, and brewers of inspired beer. www.bellsbeer.comShangy's originated in 1980 with one simple goal…to take beer to the next level. "Beer is the new wine" as noted by our founder, Javad Hadian in an April 1983 issue of All About Beer Magazine. It all began in 1979 when an immigrant husband & wife decided to build their "dream beer business." With huge interest in better beer, they built one of America's most sought after beer stores and later PA's first craft-only beer wholesalers. What started with an old Ford Cargo Van, a cell phone the size of a suitcase, and endless hours of work, has blossomed into one of the largest specialty beer wholesalers in the country. With a team of over 20 sales representatives, two sales managers, two grocery managers, a tell-sell sales team, an operations manager, inventory manager, and general manager, we have become one of the finest specialty beer teams in the nation! We take great pride in our facility and are always expanding and updating. www.facebook.com/pg/shangysthebeerauthorityBell Hall is a quintessential American burger joint, reimagined for the discerning diner. Featuring local ingredients, intuitive service, elevated decor that speaks to the rich history of Allentown, and a serious craft beer program, this concept is all about approachable cuisine in a unique setting. Visit us at http:// www.bellhallallentown.com