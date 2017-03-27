News By Tag
Talener celebrates 10 years in the IT staffing industry
Talener celebrates 10 years in the IT staffing industry in New York City.
Mike has been in the IT Staffing industry his entire career, starting with Stride & Associates in 1995. After a successful run spanning 13 geographies and including startups and turnarounds, he found himself looking for the next challenge. Stride had been a purely permanent placement agency. With a team of 5 former Stride owners backing Mike, he founded Talener, which began as an agency focused on the temp/contract space. Starting with a team of 3 others (who were new to staffing), Talener generated $1.7 million in revenue in its first 9 months in 2007 (April-December)
While Mike was always optimistic about his ability to grow a successful business, his only thought on that first day was landing the company's first client and first candidate. Talener's first placement, in its first month, was Alex Nicholas at World Now; that same month, Talener made a second placement, Rahul Trivedi at Dexia Credit Local. When asked if his vision has changed over the past 10 years, Mike was confident that his original vision is still the one he lives by today: "Success and growth of a business is never something that I take for granted. It starts with a new client and a new job every day. These are the lifeblood of our organization. Delivering a great experience to every candidate and every client will ensure that we continue to grow into a great business"
While Talener has seen vast success over the past 10 years, they have also faced challenges like any other company. Their biggest challenge has been the communication of their message. "I know that every Client we call is not hiring immediately or today, but I know they will and when they do, I want them to think of using us. I know that we are not able to fill every position we work, but I want an opportunity to fill them all… We are in the service business and providing everyone the full Talener experience can get lost in a phone call, in an interview and during some interactions with clients. With the amount of attempts we make, it's hard to guarantee that the message is delivered every time and that is something that I would never tolerate in any office/team that I sit in."
Mike's best advice he had to offer himself 10 years ago is to push yourself and step out of your box by doing something you never though you would: "Growing up, I worked in a Subway and worked with the owner very closely and I thought, after that experience, that I would never want to own a business. When I was in College, I also said to myself that the last place in the world that I would ever want to work would be NYC." He also wishes he had "taken more notes/videos/
While Mike doesn't foresee himself slowing down anytime soon, he has a big vision of continued growth and success for Talener in the future. He wishes to continue the building of deeper relationships with local communities, re-engaging with former colleagues who may have left the company, hopes to expand to new geographies while continuing to expand the business in other aspects. In the long-term when Mike eventually retires, he wishes to see Talener (http://www.talener.com) continue its journey to placing clients and candidates with the best position for them.
