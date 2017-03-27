 
News By Tag
* It Staffing
* Staffing
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
21
March 2017
3130292827

Talener celebrates 10 years in the IT staffing industry

Talener celebrates 10 years in the IT staffing industry in New York City.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
It Staffing
Staffing
Technology

Industry:
Technology

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - April 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Talener opened it's doors on April 2, 2007 in New York City. Founder and CEO Michael Dsupin started Talener with the desire to offer the community an IT Staffing firm that placed a focus on contract and temp positions.

Mike has been in the IT Staffing industry his entire career, starting with Stride &amp; Associates in 1995. After a successful run spanning 13 geographies and including startups and turnarounds, he found himself looking for the next challenge.  Stride had been a purely permanent placement agency. With a team of 5 former Stride owners backing Mike, he founded Talener, which began as an agency focused on the temp/contract space.  Starting with a team of 3 others (who were new to staffing), Talener generated $1.7 million in revenue in its first 9 months in 2007 (April-December) and $2.4 million in revenue in its first 12 months.

While Mike was always optimistic about his ability to grow a successful business, his only thought on that first day was landing the company's first client and first candidate.  Talener's first placement, in its first month, was Alex Nicholas at World Now; that same month, Talener made a second placement, Rahul Trivedi at Dexia Credit Local.  When asked if his vision has changed over the past 10 years, Mike was confident that his original vision is still the one he lives by today: "Success and growth of a business is never something that I take for granted.  It starts with a new client and a new job every day.  These are the lifeblood of our organization.  Delivering a great experience to every candidate and every client will ensure that we continue to grow into a great business"

While Talener has seen vast success over the past 10 years, they have also faced challenges like any other company.  Their biggest challenge has been the communication of their message.  "I know that every Client we call is not hiring immediately or today, but I know they will and when they do, I want them to think of using us.  I know that we are not able to fill every position we work, but I want an opportunity to fill them all… We are in the service business and providing everyone the full Talener experience can get lost in a phone call, in an interview and during some interactions with clients.  With the amount of attempts we make, it's hard to guarantee that the message is delivered every time and that is something that I would never tolerate in any office/team that I sit in."

Mike's best advice he had to offer himself 10 years ago is to push yourself and step out of your box by doing something you never though you would: "Growing up, I worked in a Subway and worked with the owner very closely and I thought, after that experience, that I would never want to own a business.  When I was in College, I also said to myself that the last place in the world that I would ever want to work would be NYC."  He also wishes he had "taken more notes/videos/pictures of all of the great times that I have shared with the staff, the candidates and the clients along the way.  Without them and all of their help, we wouldn't be where we are today."  Besides his family, Talener is the most important thing to Mike.  He defines success as the look on somebody's face when they get a new job; that's how it's known that everything has been done to successfully complete the goals set.

While Mike doesn't foresee himself slowing down anytime soon, he has a big vision of continued growth and success for Talener in the future.  He wishes to continue the building of deeper relationships with local communities, re-engaging with former colleagues who may have left the company, hopes to expand to new geographies while continuing to expand the business in other aspects. In the long-term when Mike eventually retires, he wishes to see   Talener (http://www.talener.com) continue its journey to placing clients and candidates with the best position for them.

Contact
Tara Fragiacomo
Talener
***@talener.com
End
Source:
Email:***@talener.com Email Verified
Tags:It Staffing, Staffing, Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share