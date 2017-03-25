 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative To Serve 500,000

International Event Held In Waterdown Ontario by Teca Cameron
 
 
Global Youth Initiative
Global Youth Initiative
 
HAMILTON, Ontario - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Half a million young people will be served this coming April through The John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative. The series of events is being held worldwide Monday, April 24 through Sunday, April 30, 2017 in large cities and small villages internationally.

The John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative is an international movement comprising hundreds of free community events with topics ranging from leadership development, to anti-bullying, self esteem and more to help the youth in communities around the world thrive.

Here in Waterdown Ontario, Teca Cameron-Tackie and Nivia Bozyk in collaboration with YFC Unlimited of Waterdown Ontario will host Global Youth Initiative Waterdown. The event will be held Friday April 28th at 5pm at YFC Waterdown 273 Parkside Dr, Waterdown, ON L0R 2H1. This will be an evening of fun, entertainment and inspiration. Featuring local artists DruBex, Tyshan Knight and Charlene Nash.

This is an R.S.V.P only event. Space is limited.

"Through The John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative, we have the chance to influence tomorrow's leaders today," said Teca Cameron-Tackie Certified John Maxwell Team Member and YouthMax Plus Facilitator. "Young people are living in perilous times. They have so many negative issues to overcome. We are here to remind them of their self worth and how to rise up as leaders to bring more positivity to their lives and the lives of others. With John Maxwell, I've learned that when we value ourselves, we can add value not only to ourselves but to others."

As Certified members take to their communities to make a difference, events will be happening all around the world! Be sure to check youthmax.com to find the information about the event happening in Hamilton Ontario.

Visit http://www.tecacameron.com/gyi/waterdown or http://www.youthmax.com for more information.

Teca Cameron
***@tecacameron.com
