Rap Artist LVfromCLE releases new single "Right Here"
"Right Here" was produced by Forest Green and released by independant label DayOne Music
Offering more than just a positive message and sound advice, "Right Here" features an engaging melody and LV's signature lyrics, which are clever, catchy and delivered by the artist in a rapid fire style that leaves you hanging on every word.
The music video "Right Here", features scenes from a loving relationship. The video is shot in a very intimate way, it exclusively depicts a couple spending quality time together, perfectly supporting the lyrics. This cohesiveness is not surprising, LV stands for lyrical and visual, and eludes to LV's fine art background.
"Right Here" is available for streaming on SoundCloud, and the music video is on YouTube.
About LVfromCLE
LVfromCLE, a rapper from Cleveland, is also one of the co-founders of independent label DayOne Music. He has been honing his musical talents since the age of 9 when he started rapping with his cousins. He never stopped writing and recording, even as he pursued a basketball career overseas. Sidelined by in an injury, LV came back to Cleveland and founded DayOne Music, which quickly gained exposure with the help of fellow midwest artist Ripp Flamez. LV's new release "Right Here" is currently available. An album release date is set to be announced soon. For updates follow LV on Twitter (@lvfromcle)
