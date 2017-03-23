Country(s)
Tekworld® is now taking offers for the sale of the company assets
The much sought after technology name of Tekworld® is now available for acquisition.
The name and assets of Tekworld® are very valuable for many companies in the technology or consumer electronics business. The name Tekworld® is recognized all over the world and can be extremely valuable for both technology startups and existing technology companies looking to expand their marketplace. There is a lot of name recognition and brand recognition with the name Tekworld®.
The website www.tekworld.com is a high level premium website. The addition of the website to many technology companies would increase the marketability of their products, while adding to their market share.
Available for immediate purchase are the following assets:
1. The rights to the name Tekworld®
2. Included is the Federal registration of the name Tekworld® which was approved by the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office).
3. The website domain: www.tekworld.com
4. The existing website content, logos, and trademark registrations.
Offers for the above assets are being considered at this time. Any interested parties are welcome to contact Max Fields at: (888) 467-4119 or can email him at: max@tekworld.com.
The website for Tekworld® can be seen at: www.tekworld.com.
