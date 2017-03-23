 
Chris Salem Joins Board of Advisors for VetFusion.net

VetFusion is a non-profit that Bruce Barbre, Founder of XcalibR Real Estate Development, is forming to help provide safe affordable homes for Veterans.
 
 
EDGEWATER, Fla. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Bruce Barbre is pleased to announce that Chris Salem will be joining the Board of Advisers for VetFusion, a non-profit group whose main mission will be to help provide #LowCostHome4Vets.

Chris Salem is an accomplished international keynote speaker, corporate mindset trainer, change strategist, best-selling author, radio show host, and wellness advocate partnering with corporate business leaders, sales professionals, and entrepreneurs to have sustainable success at the next level by resolving the root cause to their mindset barriers.

He has a special passion for empowering them to take their business and life to another level by operating in the solution rather than the problem. Chris shares from experience what has worked successfully for him through understanding the root cause behind the effects of limiting patterns in our business and personal lives. He is the originator of the term Prosperneur™—an individual whose health and wealth are in alignment in a way that leads to true prosperity. His book Master Your Inner Critic / Resolve the Root Cause – Create Prosperity addresses this and went international Best Seller in November 2016.

VetFusion is in the early stages of being organized and will be registered as a Florida based non-profit organization.  Bruce is currently raising funds to pay for registration, branding, and to attend CEOSpace in Orlando in May to network with business leaders.  In May, Bruce will be extending an invitation to professional business leaders and business adviser to be part of the Board of Advisers for VetFusion.

Bruce is raising a small amount of funds via GoFundMe to register the VetFusion non-profit and attend the CEOSpace forum in May.  Small donations are being accepted at:  https://www.gofundme.com/Home4Vets

Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
Source:Bruce Barbre
Email:***@brucegoldwell.com Email Verified
