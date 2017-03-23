News By Tag
AMR Granite: Redefining your Home with the Best Quality Granite and Quartz Worktops in Brighton
Granite and quartz are the two topmost considerations for worktops in Brighton because of their aesthetic appeal and robustness. The Sussex-based company,
The company started off as a kitchen worktop manufacturer in Sussex and soon went on to become a top-ranking name in the South East. Using only the finest range of carefully selected materials from the best suppliers in the UK, AMR Granite is known for its excellent quality of quartz worktops and granite worktops Brighton. The company works with an efficient and skilled team of worktop fabricators and granite stonemasons to provide customized services.
"We have the best team of skilled and highly efficient stonemasons working for us. When you visit our stone showroom, you can find a wide selection of natural stone surface to choose from. Over the years, our experience in handling both granite and quartz worktops Brighton has been widely appreciated. We also provide guidance and advice on the type of stone to choose for a specific purpose," revealed a spokesperson of AMR Granite.
The official spokesperson further revealed, "Granite worktops in Brighton are a very popular choice. In terms of quality, colour, size, and finish, granite offers attractive looks and appeal. Granite is stain-resistant, rugged, and easier to clean. Moreover, granite does not lose its value over time, which makes it last for years and also increases the value of your homes." Similarly, the spokesperson also affirmed, "Quartz worktops in Brighton is also a close contender and the second best choice of homeowners. At AMR Granite, we only obtain high-quality and graded materials from reputed suppliers in Brighton."
Besides excellent quality of materials and skilled craftsmanship, AMR Granite is valued for its excellent service. Visit the experts at their official website www.amrgranite.co.uk.
About AMR Granite
AMR Granite is one of the most popular kitchen worktop and countertop designers, manufacturers and installation service providers in Sussex. The company takes immense pride in providing high-grade products and services to clients across Dorking, Brighton, Worthing, Guildford, Horsham and various other parts of the UK.
Contact
AMR Granite Ltd
Unit 5, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 1AX
***@amrgranite.co.uk
