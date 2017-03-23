News By Tag
Bane-welker Equipment Adds Dixie Chopper Brand In 4 Locations
Since 1980, Dixie Chopper zero-turns have been known for their speed, power, and performance and continue to lead the outdoor power equipment industry in innovation and quality.
Dixie Chopper's American-made product line-up includes several residential and commercial zero-turns with heavy-duty decks ranging from 42- to 74-inches. Dixie Chopper walk-behind and stand-on units are also available for commercial applications.
"We're really excited to have Dixie Chopper at all of our Ohio stores as well as the Plymouth, IN location" stated Jason Bane, owner & sales manager for Bane-Welker Equipment.
For more information, contact the sales department at the nearest location. See
www.bane-welker.com for contact info.
About Dixie Chopper
Founded in 1980, Dixie Chopper revolutionized the entire lawn and garden industry by providing the first zero-turn lawn mowers built specifically for commercial mowing contractors. Today Dixie Chopper continues to lead the industry in innovation and quality. Known as "the World's Fastest Lawn Mower," Dixie Chopper mowers are about much more than being fast. The company prides itself on providing quality and reliability in addition to speed. To learn more about Dixie Chopper and view the complete lineup of zero-turn lawn mowers, visit the company's website at www.dixiechopper.com. Dixie Chopper is owned by Jacobsen, a Textron Company.
Bane-Welker Equipment is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complimentary brands. Bane-Welker offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming, and customer support. The nearly 50-year-old company operates 10 stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville, La Crosse, Lebanon, Remington, Terre Haute, Pendleton, Plymouth, Winamac, and Wingate, and three stores in Ohio, including Eaton, Wilmington and Georgetown.
Contact
Dylan Diaz
***@bane-welker.com
