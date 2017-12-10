 
Industry News





MaxVal Sponsors and Exhibits at IP Counsel Cafe - May 10-12, 2017

MaxVal will be exhibiting at IP Counsel Cafe in Palo Alto, CA this May 10-12, 2017.
 
 
LOS ALTOS, Calif. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- MaxVal Group, Inc., a silicon valley-based IP management solutions provider, announced the sponsoring of upcoming IP Counsel Café, one of the largest annual gathering of IP Counsels and professionals, May 10-12, 2017 in Palo Alto, CA. MaxVal will showcase its suite of IP lifecycle management solutions to the IP Counsels and IP Portfolio managers.

As an exhibiting sponsor, MaxVal will demonstrate their end-to-end Intellectual Asset Management solution, SymphonyIAM and participate in various networking opportunities throughout the event. From invention capture, docketing to annuity management, SymphonyIAM brings all facets of IP management onto one stage.

"We are excited that since its launch, SymphonyIAM has been trusted by more than 20 SMBs and Fortune 500 corporations till date. It enables IP Managers to access the Correct, Current and Complete view of their assets by integrating over 100 workflows and 200 country rules through its secure and robust platform," said Bommi Bommannan, Founder and CEO of MaxVal Group.

Contact at bd@maxval.com to schedule a one-on-one with MaxVal team and see how easy and cost-effective it is to integrate SymphonyIAM into your existing Intellectual Asset Management system /workflow.

About MaxVal:

MaxVal is a silicon valley based IP solutions provider known for its cutting edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. MaxVal's clients range from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies, top U.S. pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers and the leading technology-focused patent law firms worldwide.

For more information about SymphonyIAM, please visit www.symphonyIAM.com or email symphonyiam@maxval.com.

Press Contact:
Bala Krishnan
650-472-0644
bd@maxval.com (https://www.maxval.com/patenttool/bd@maxval.com)

Bala Krishnan
650-472-0644
***@maxval.com
