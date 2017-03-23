Country(s)
"No Ordinary Easter" at First Presbyterian Church of Upland
Summary: First Presbyterian Church of Upland, CA welcomes all to its Easter week events and services in celebrating the Easter holidays.
"Easter matters!" says Senior Pastor Noel Anderson. "Our outreach is an inclusive welcome to everyone, affirming the miracle of Jesus' resurrection as God's answer to sin, suffering and death. All our Easter week events underscore this."
Leading off Three Great Days of remembrance, participants will share in the Passover Seder Meal in Hart Hall on Thursday, April 13th at 6 pm. On Good Friday, April 14th at 6 pm, the focus will be on the Crucified Church and persecuted Christians around the world. The culminating event will be worship on Easter Sunday at 10 am, supported by Director of Music Judd Bonner, who also serves as Doctor of Musical Arts and Professor of Music at California Baptist University.
Dr. Bonner will lead a combined orchestra, band and choral group in an inspiring program of Easter-themed pieces and worship music. "Our Easter celebration integrates the talents of our performers with the hearts of the congregation,"
An Easter egg hunt for children follows the 10am service on the church's front lawns. "We want entire families experiencing Easter together," says Lonettia Sparks, Director of Children's Ministries. "First Presbyterian Church puts a high premium on children's ministry."
Admission to Easter week events is free of charge.
Check out our video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/
