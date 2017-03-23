 
Futuramo Launches Two New Web-Apps & Becomes the Collaboration Platform

Futuramo, a startup from Poland known for the Futuramo Icons apps, has reached another milestone by releasing two new collaboration web-apps, Time Tracker and Visual Tickets, and turning into the Futuramo collaboration platform for teams.
 
 
KRAKOW, Poland - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Futuramo is an innovative cloud platform with business web apps designed to help teams collaborate and communicate more effectively. Futuramo lets teams work on client projects and manage team collaboration by facilitating communication, ideas exchange and working together on common goals. The platform and the offered apps are distinguished by the intuitive, user-centered design language, which is coherent with the entire design direction.

The platform was created and developed by Modulus, a Polish expert software house specializing in advanced cloud solutions and services for UI/UX design. Based in Kraków, Modulus delivers innovative IT solutions within the Software as a Service (SaaS) area, cloud platforms (PSaaS), and services in UX/UI design.

In October 2016, the company gained an investor - Asseco Poland, 6th biggest software vendor in Europe, who invested $500,000.00 in the Futuramo startup. This investment adheres to Asseco's strategy of developing innovative software products and advanced IT services related to design and implementation of IT systems.

Mikołaj Dunikowski, CEO of Modulus, said: "Modulus adheres to the principle that the most beautiful solutions are those that stem from R&D, while being deeply rooted in market realities, and solve real problems faced by millions of people every day. Joining Asseco was a completely natural step for Modulus, having watched the development of Asseco Group and its consistently implemented strategy of innovation. It will facilitate achieving our global ambitions".

Futuramo Time Tracker and Visual Tickets are not the only web-apps available in the Futuramo cloud system. The first application released by Futuramo was an icon design tool, a system of user interface icons and styling features called Futuramo Icons. Launched in 2015, the app was warmly welcomed by a global audience of UX/UI designers and developers.

Futuramo plans to release more business web-apps within a unified Futuramo cloud platform. It aims at becoming an ultimate collaborative workplace comprised of web-apps that any business needs to grow. Users will be able to mix and match Futuramo apps and compose their own unique workspace.

For more information, visit: https://futuramo.com/

Futuramo apps: https://futuramo.com/apps

