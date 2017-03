Petition to reduce TCEQ regulations . . . soon to be filed

Jed Anderson of the AL Law Group

-- A petition to reduce the size and complexity of environmental regulations in Texas is forthcoming.—"If the Federal government can do better, we can do better."– Jed Anderson, The AL Law GroupJed Anderson, a principal attorney with the AL Law Group and former attorney with Baker Botts, Vinson & Elkins, and an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Houston Law School where he taught the Clean Air Act, said he will soon be filing a "Petition for Rulemaking to Reduce Rulemaking."The authority for the petition rests in 30 Texas Administrative Code Section 20.15. Anderson said that once the petition is filed, the Commission will have 60 days to respond.For background information, and to view the goals of the petition, please see the following links to recent articles in TexasEnvironmentalNews.com:• "Bold-Visioned Houston Attorney Tosses Hat in the Ring for TCEQ Leadership Position", TexasEcoNews, March 7, 2017 (see http://www.texasenvironmentalnews.com/ bold-visioned- houst... • "TCEQ Commissioner Candidate Lines Up State Goals with Federal Goals for True Regulatory Relief", TexasEcoNews, March 22, 2017 (see http://www.texasenvironmentalnews.com/101321-2/)