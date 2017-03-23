News By Tag
Petition to reduce TCEQ regulations . . . soon to be filed
—"If the Federal government can do better, we can do better."
– Jed Anderson, The AL Law Group
Jed Anderson, a principal attorney with the AL Law Group and former attorney with Baker Botts, Vinson & Elkins, and an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Houston Law School where he taught the Clean Air Act, said he will soon be filing a "Petition for Rulemaking to Reduce Rulemaking."
For background information, and to view the goals of the petition, please see the following links to recent articles in TexasEnvironmentalNews.com:
• "Bold-Visioned Houston Attorney Tosses Hat in the Ring for TCEQ Leadership Position", TexasEcoNews, March 7, 2017 (see http://www.texasenvironmentalnews.com/
• "TCEQ Commissioner Candidate Lines Up State Goals with Federal Goals for True Regulatory Relief", TexasEcoNews, March 22, 2017 (see http://www.texasenvironmentalnews.com/
