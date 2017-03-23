News By Tag
Michael Saunders & Company Honors Top Sales Professionals and Teams
The highest honors were given to two of the company's leading teams and one individual. Kim and Michael Ogilvie of the Main Street office were named the Top Team Overall Company-wide, with more than $58 million in sales. Joan Dickinson and Beth Afflebach of the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota office received Top Specialized Team Overall Company-wide, with more than $36 million in sales. Carol Stewart of the Boca Grande office was the Top Individual Overall Company-wide, with more than $33 million in sales.
In addition to these recognitions, both teams and Stewart received the company's coveted Legacy Award – for achieving more than $30 million in sales. The team of Linda Dickinson and Kelly Quigley of the Main Street office also received a Legacy Award.
"Our agents are the reason Michael Saunders & Company continues to lead in Florida's Gulf Coast market, and they represent the best in the industry," said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. "We recognize in these top producers – and all our knowledgeable and dedicated agents – a winning combination of our four core values of communication, excellence, integrity and mutual profitability. We applaud today, and every day, their passion and commitment to be truly exceptional."
In addition to the top teams and individuals, more than 200 agents and teams received awards. For a complete list of award winners, visit www.michaelsaunders.com/blog.
"The success of these teams and sales professionals is in direct correlation to the relationships that they have built with their customers and with each other and is truly worth celebrating,"
To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com.
