TRENDnet celebrates another win at DISTREE Diamond Awards
Global networking brand recognized by industry leaders for innovative products and channel value proposition
"We congratulate TRENDnet on winning the Multicategory DISTREE Diamond Award. It is testament to TRENDnet's extensive and evolving portfolio, that covers both home and business products," said Liam McSherry, marketing director at DISTREE Events. "This award shows that EMEA distributors believe TRENDnet has an effective go-to-market strategy, powerful brand and a strong product portfolio."
This marks the third year in a row that TRENDnet has won the prestigious DISTREE Diamond Award. Channel partners and distributors vote on exhibitors that deserve special recognition for their products and business potential. Voting is based on a variety of criteria including product portfolio, channel programs, business potential, and go-to-market strategy.
"We are thrilled to be acknowledged by the industry again with another DISTREE DIAMOND Award at DISTREE EMEA 2017," said Stephanie Xian, international business development director, EMEA & APAC. "It's an honor to be selected from a vote of more than 300 distributors and channel partners; this award is a reflection of our ongoing growth and success in the EMEA region."
DISTREE EMEA is an invitation-only event that brings together high-level buyers with senior vendor executives in the ICT and consumer electronics industries. This event provides an opportunity for channel leaders to meet with existing and prospective partners from Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa. The event took place at the end of February in Monaco.
About TRENDnet, Inc.
TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit http://www.trendnet.com.
