Knack Systems to Sponsor ASUG Wisconsin Chapter Meeting in March 2017

This March, Knack Systems, a premium provider of customer engagement and commerce solutions, will participate in the ASUG Chicago Chapter Meeting as one of their gold sponsors.
 
 
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- This March, Knack Systems, a premium provider of customer engagement and commerce solutions, will participate in the ASUG Chicago Chapter Meeting as one of their gold sponsors.

Woodbridge, NJ- This March, Knack Systems, a premium provider of customer engagement and commerce solutions, will participate in the ASUG Wisconsin Chapter Meeting as one of their gold sponsors. The event is a great platform for Knack Systems to strengthen the bond with other ASUG members and stimulate knowledge-sharing on SAP Hybris Commerce, CRM, and Marketing solutions.

The Americas' SAP Users' Group (ASUG) is an association that highlights and analyzes new ideas and advances relationships between professionals with similar business interests. ASUG will conduct its first Wisconsin Chapter Meeting of the year in March 2017, where Knack Systems will participate as one of the gold sponsors. This Spring Meeting will be held on March 30, 2017, from 8:00 AM (CT) to3:00 PM (CT) at the ManpowerGroup, Milwaukee, WI. The Meeting will feature four tracks of educational sessions and will allow members to interact with each other and discuss ideas.

Joe Mead, Sr. Account Executive from Knack Systems, will be presenting a case study titled "How a Simple Hybris Upgrade Helps an Appliance Manufacturer Deliver Contextual Customer Experiences." The session is scheduled to happen from 2:50 PM–3:50 PM CT. The speaker will walk the attendees through how Knack Systems worked with the appliance manufacturer and enabled the technical upgrade of the Hybris platform, integrating the US and Canada B2B storefronts with their existing Connect Portal.

The event is not the first participation of Knack Systems in the ASUG Chapter Meetings. The company participated at the ASUG Chicago Chapter Meeting this month, where the representatives of the company met with local ASUG members and exchanged ideas on SAP Hybris Commerce and ERP and common business objectives. During this Spring Meeting, the representatives of Knack Systems will meet other members and sponsors of the event, and explore new thought processes on Hybris E-Commerce, CRM, and Marketing solutions.

Knack Systems is an SAP Gold Partner, an SAP-recognized expert in Sales, Service, and Marketing, and a certified provider of quality services on SAP applications. The company is known for their customized consulting services and implementation solutions for SAP Hybris cloud for Customer, comprising SAP Hybris Cloud for Sales and SAP Hybris Cloud for Service, Hybris Ecommerce, Hybris Marketing, and other business management solutions. To inquire about the company, their solutions or to schedule a private demo/workshop from Knack Systems, please call +1-732-596-0110 or email at info@knacksystems.com. Alternatively, you could also visit http://knacksystems.com/ for more information.

About the Company:

Knack Systems is a Premium Partner of SAP - an SAP-recognized expert in Sales, Service, and Marketing - with a focus around Customer Management, which includes Cloud Solutions, Hybrid Solutions, E-commerce and Analytics. Knack Systems provides end to end services in SAP transformation programs including solution road-maps, implementations, integration services, roll-outs, support, upgrades, testing and package evaluations.

Contact
Knack Systems
+1-732-596-0110
***@knacksystems.com
