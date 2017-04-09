News By Tag
Marketing Agency Launches Competition to win a Marketing Health Check
povey communications launched the marketing review service in 2012 and has helped many businesses to develop and grow since.
Following the success, owner Richard Povey is now offering an enhanced service to include Skype Essential, whereby the review is conducted purely through Skype for those on a budget.
Start-up Session is aimed at those launching a business and need marketing direction.
The most comprehensive package, Premium Support, also includes a free online Twitter course.
Richard Povey said: "These marketing reviews benefit from short and long-term improvements, and help to develop a strategy for growth. They're ideal for SME's, or those with a larger marketing function who are keen to get a different perspective from outside their company."
To enter the competition, follow @poveycomms on Twitter, tweet why you need marketing help and include the tags @poveycomms #needpoveyshelp
Competition closes 09/04/17. T&Cs: http://poveycommunications.com/
Richard Povey
***@poveycommunications.com
