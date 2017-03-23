News By Tag
Tezenis Introduces its New SS17 Sportswear Collection
The must-haves of this collection are: sweatshirts, microfiber top and leggings that are embellished with multicolored prisms and spotted effects while the profiles of the pieces are illuminated with fluorescent tints.
TEZENIS
Launched in 2003, the brand is the cosmopolitan and trendsetter by excellence of the Group, with intimate and home-wear lines for women, men, and children.
Young and "easy", TEZENIS is in continuous development and refreshed every week with new items in store, in order to keep the brand vibrant and appealing to its customers.
The distribution network is increasingly growing: more than 500 Shops distributed across 18 countries, including Italy.
