Tezenis Introduces its New SS17 Sportswear Collection, Tezenis Introduces its New SS17 Sportswear Collection

Picture1

End

-- Tezenis rethinks to Sportswear with a closer attention to femininity and trendiness where technical and well-advanced fabrics become fashionable thanks to stylish designs and cool details.The must-haves of this collection are: sweatshirts, microfiber top and leggings that are embellished with multicolored prisms and spotted effects while the profiles of the pieces are illuminated with fluorescent tints.Launched in 2003, the brand is the cosmopolitan and trendsetter by excellence of the Group, with intimate and home-wear lines for women, men, and children.Young and "easy", TEZENIS is in continuous development and refreshed every week with new items in store, in order to keep the brand vibrant and appealing to its customers.The distribution network is increasingly growing: more than 500 Shops distributed across 18 countries, including Italy.Launched in 2003, the brand is the cosmopolitan and trendsetter by excellence of the Group, with intimate and home-wear lines for women, men, and children.Young and "easy", TEZENIS is in continuous development and refreshed every week with new items in store, in order to keep the brand vibrant and appealing to its customers.The distribution network is increasingly growing: more than 500 Shops distributed across 18 countries, including Italy.