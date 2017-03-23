News By Tag
BMW Plant Chennai scores a decade of "Sheer Driving Pleasure" in India
Over 57000 cars locally assembled since inception. More than 50% localisation achieved.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "It is a day of great joy and pride for all of us at BMW Group to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BMW Plant Chennai. The sheer driving pleasure of our customers has been shaped with the fascinating portfolio of products built at the BMW Plant Chennai, which has laid the foundation for BMW Group's success story in India. The precision in quality achievements perfectly complement the advanced technology in the cars and the multiple facets of the luxury brand. In the years to come, BMW Plant Chennai will play a crucial role in fostering BMW Groups ambitions in India."
Celebrating the 'Make in India' initiative, BMW has further strengthened its commitment to the Indian market by increasing the level of localisation at BMW Plant Chennai to over 50 percent.
Dr. Jochen Stallkamp, Managing Director, BMW Plant Chennai, said, "BMW Plant Chennai is proud to complete a decade of production excellence in India. I congratulate the team for producing cars with more than 50 percent localisation content and achieving the high international quality standards as any of the BMW production facilities globally. Highly qualified employees, remarkably refined systems and the most modern technology ensure that our production quality creates new benchmark in manufacturing of luxury cars in India."
Located in Mahindra World City, about 40 Kilometer northwest of Chennai, BMW Plant Chennai hosts state-of-the-
BMW Group India
With its three brands, BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with automobiles and motorcycles, the BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. Till date, BMW Group has invested 11.3 billion Indian Rupees (€ 167 million) in its subsidiaries in India. (BMW India –INR 4.9 billion (€ 69 million) and BMW Financial Services India – INR 6.4 billion (€ 98 million).
BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region). The wide range of BMW activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.
The total number of employees at BMW Group India is over 650. More than 1,200 additional jobs have been created in the dealer and service network.
BMW India is the pioneer in bringing luxurious dealerships to India. BMW India has set a decisive course by setting up BMW dealerships of international standards across the country. BMW India has also set very high standards in service quality and customer care. Currently, BMW India has 41 sales outlets in the Indian market.
BMW India offers 'BMW Premium Selection' with the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. BMW Premium Selection vehicles can be ordered through exclusive BMW Premium Selection dealerships at 13 locations in the Indian market.
BMW i stands for visionary electric cars and mobility services, inspiring design and a new understanding of premium that is strongly defined by sustainability. BMW i8, plug-in hybrid sports car, is available at four BMW i dealerships as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU).
BMW Financial Services India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region). BMW Financial Services India operates with three business lines: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Insurance Solutions (as corporate agents). The services offered through BMW Financial Services India are significantly valuable to the premium clientele who require exclusive and flexible financial solutions. Service excellence is the primary focus of operations across all business lines.
BMW Financial Services India offers solutions for retail automobile financing for BMW customers and multi make customers, financing for fleet owners and commercial financing for BMW dealerships and multi-make dealerships. Commercial finance solutions offered to BMW India dealerships further strengthen operations in the country and reinforce the BMW brand. BMW Financial Services India also offers BMW Lease for individuals and corporate customers. BMW Financial Services India offers insurance solutions (as corporate agents) to its customers through its cooperation partner in India.
Internet: http://www.bmw.in
Contact
Sukriti Kalra, Press and Corporate Affairs
***@bmw.in
