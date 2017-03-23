Job Mela in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – Select Jobs (Online Job Portal)

Select Jobs Pvt. Ltd is organizing a Job Mela in Lucknow which will focus on providing youth with jobs in various designations.

-- Today in Uttar Pradesh there are more than 50 lakh people who are unemployed and according to National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) more than 1 crore people, within the age group of 15-35, will be unemployed by the end of year 2017.Select Jobs Pvt. Ltd (http://www.selectjobs.com)is organizing a Job Mela (http://www.selectjobs.com/JobMela.aspx)in Lucknow which will focus on providing youth with jobs in various designations like Customer Service, Sales, Back Office, Accountants, Counselor, Telesales, Masons, Carpenters, Steel Fixers, Welder and Fitter.• DAC Boards:DAC boards (http://www.selectjobs.com/JobCenterLogin.aspx)will be put on shops in Lucknow, where candidates can go and get coupons and register themselves by giving a missed call onand HR team will call back for a candidate's profile and information.Candidates will also be provided with 3 matching jobs as per their profile through SMS.Charbagh Railway StationHussainganj (Near Passport Office)Hazratgani (Near Coaching Institute)IndranagarGomtinagarAlambaghNakhasChowkDubagga (Near Aisha Training Center)TelibaghCandidates can also visit the below mentioned locations to get themselves registered with the help of Select Jobs personnel.Date Location Time27March 2017 Alligang & Mahanagar 10:am to 7:00pm28March 2017 Aashiyan & Rajajipuram 10:am to 7:00pm29March 2017 Jankipuram & Charbagh 10:am to 7:00pm30March 2017 Lalbagh & Hazratgang 10:am to 7:00pm31March 2017 Aminabadh & Ganesh Ganj 10:am to 7:00pmCandidates can also do walk-in interviews at this location –– Mr. Ashley D'souza: +91-8369041391Mr. Shobhit Saini: +91-9506441066• First ever drives conducted by any recruitment firm• More than 40 employers available• More than 600 overseas employers available• On the spot job opportunities• Jobs as per their skills and experience• Opportunity to work in overseas companiesThis opportunity is provided by Select Jobs for Uttar Pradesh candidates so that they can get jobs as per their requirements and skill sets. We are also providing candidate with various options to get registered and get hired for their dream job!