Industry News





Job Mela in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – Select Jobs (Online Job Portal)

Select Jobs Pvt. Ltd is organizing a Job Mela in Lucknow which will focus on providing youth with jobs in various designations.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Today in Uttar Pradesh there are more than 50 lakh people who are unemployed and according to National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) more than 1 crore people, within the age group of 15-35, will be unemployed by the end of year 2017.

Select Jobs Pvt. Ltd (http://www.selectjobs.com) is organizing a Job Mela (http://www.selectjobs.com/JobMela.aspx) in Lucknow which will focus on providing youth with jobs in various designations like Customer Service, Sales, Back Office, Accountants, Counselor, Telesales, Masons, Carpenters, Steel Fixers, Welder and Fitter.

Drive Schedule (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh) –

• DAC Boards:

DAC boards (http://www.selectjobs.com/JobCenterLogin.aspx) will be put on shops in Lucknow, where candidates can go and get coupons and register themselves by giving a missed call on +91-8080910055 and HR team will call back for a candidate's profile and information.

Candidates will also be provided with 3 matching jobs as per their profile through SMS.

DAC Board Locations
Charbagh Railway Station
Hussainganj (Near Passport Office)
Hazratgani (Near Coaching Institute)
Indranagar
Gomtinagar
Alambagh
Nakhas
Chowk
Dubagga (Near Aisha Training Center)
Telibagh

Canopy:

Candidates can also visit the below mentioned locations to get themselves registered with the help of Select Jobs personnel.

Date  Location  Time
27th March 2017  Alligang & Mahanagar  10:am to 7:00pm
28th March 2017  Aashiyan & Rajajipuram  10:am to 7:00pm
29th March 2017  Jankipuram & Charbagh  10:am to 7:00pm
30th March 2017  Lalbagh & Hazratgang  10:am to 7:00pm
31st March 2017  Aminabadh & Ganesh Ganj  10:am to 7:00pm

Interviews:

Candidates can also do walk-in interviews at this location –

Date – 27th March to 1st April

Venue – Select Jobs PVT. LTD. 4/B/1, Suren Chamber 1, 5 Park Road, Near Civil Hospital, Hazarathganj, Lucknow

Contact – Mr. Ashley D'souza: +91-8369041391

Mr. Shobhit Saini: +91-9506441066

Benefits for Candidates –

• First ever drives conducted by any recruitment firm
• More than 40 employers available
• More than 600 overseas employers available
• On the spot job opportunities
• Jobs as per their skills and experience
• Opportunity to work in overseas companies

This opportunity is provided by Select Jobs for Uttar Pradesh candidates so that they can get jobs as per their requirements and skill sets. We are also providing candidate with various options to get registered and get hired for their dream job!

Contact
Ashish Arora
Digital Marketing Executive
***@selectjobs.com
