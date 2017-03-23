News By Tag
Job Mela in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – Select Jobs (Online Job Portal)
Select Jobs Pvt. Ltd is organizing a Job Mela in Lucknow which will focus on providing youth with jobs in various designations.
Select Jobs Pvt. Ltd (http://www.selectjobs.com)
Drive Schedule (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh) –
• DAC Boards:
DAC boards (http://www.selectjobs.com/
Candidates will also be provided with 3 matching jobs as per their profile through SMS.
DAC Board Locations
Charbagh Railway Station
Hussainganj (Near Passport Office)
Hazratgani (Near Coaching Institute)
Indranagar
Gomtinagar
Alambagh
Nakhas
Chowk
Dubagga (Near Aisha Training Center)
Telibagh
• Canopy:
Candidates can also visit the below mentioned locations to get themselves registered with the help of Select Jobs personnel.
Date Location Time
27th March 2017 Alligang & Mahanagar 10:am to 7:00pm
28th March 2017 Aashiyan & Rajajipuram 10:am to 7:00pm
29th March 2017 Jankipuram & Charbagh 10:am to 7:00pm
30th March 2017 Lalbagh & Hazratgang 10:am to 7:00pm
31st March 2017 Aminabadh & Ganesh Ganj 10:am to 7:00pm
• Interviews:
Candidates can also do walk-in interviews at this location –
Date – 27th March to 1st April
Venue – Select Jobs PVT. LTD. 4/B/1, Suren Chamber 1, 5 Park Road, Near Civil Hospital, Hazarathganj, Lucknow
Contact – Mr. Ashley D'souza: +91-8369041391
Mr. Shobhit Saini: +91-9506441066
Benefits for Candidates –
• First ever drives conducted by any recruitment firm
• More than 40 employers available
• More than 600 overseas employers available
• On the spot job opportunities
• Jobs as per their skills and experience
• Opportunity to work in overseas companies
This opportunity is provided by Select Jobs for Uttar Pradesh candidates so that they can get jobs as per their requirements and skill sets. We are also providing candidate with various options to get registered and get hired for their dream job!
Contact
Ashish Arora
Digital Marketing Executive
***@selectjobs.com
