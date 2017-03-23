Festivities at Candolim beach await wheelchair users

UMOJA Travels launches the first of its kind wheelchair friendly beach festival that will transform Candolim in Goa into a completely accessible beach.

-- PANAJI: Wheelchair users who haven't experienced Goa's beaches and waters will soon feel the wind in their hair and the sand in their toes. The first of its kind wheelchair accessiblebeach festival (http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/topic/beach-festival) will transform a stretch of Candolim into a completely accessible beach.Both wheelchair users and able-bodied people will be able to enjoy water sports including aquatic beach chair, beach bowling, wheelchair cricket, kite-flying, sand castle competitions and wheelchair dancing at the 10-day BeachFest 2017 (http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/topic/BeachFest-2017) organised byUMOJA (http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/topic/UMOJA), an online travel platform.Wheelchair users from Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi have already signed up for the festival that begins on March 31. Frederika Menezes, a Panaji-based writer, who uses a wheelchair, admits she has visited the beach only once in her adult life."Accessibility is very important to show how differently normal we are, in every way. I love the beach and would love to go to the beach and just be myself, without having to worry about how I'm going to get there and how I'm going to manage when I reach there," she said.Entrepreneur and disability rights activist from Mumbai, Neenu Kewlani, will be travelling to Goa for the fest. "It's a distant dream for us to see the country become more accessible,"she said.UMOJA co-founder Yeshwant Holkar said it is as simple as adding a beach access mat which allows wheelchair users to cross the sand easily. "We hope this fest proves that a beach can be made accessible and this can be replicated across the state," he said.State commissioner for persons with disabilities Anuradha Joshi said accessibility is necessary more so in the light of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, that makes it mandatory for public as well as private buildings to be accessible. "Accessibility has to be dealt with holistically where all departments have to function together," Joshi said.