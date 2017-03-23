News By Tag
Trav Travel - The Most Estimable Tour And Travel Company In Kolkata
Do you want to spend a wonderful time with your dear one? So, just let's get away from your intact busy schedule with an enormous vacation packages.
Trav the tour and travel company in Kolkata not only gives us secure booking but also provides most admirable services. It provides us most accessible and cost-effective Safari Holidays, Honeymoon Specials, Luxury Escapes, Wine Tours, Self-Drive Holidays, Inbound & Domestic holidays and also corporate conferences & incentives. The famous tour and travel company in Kolkata also provides car booking, bus booking and flight booking. By booking online not only we get discounts but also we don't need to pay any reservation or administration fees. Trav.co.in provides their customer stress free and eco-friendly housing, in every corner of the world. We can get best hotels as trav.co.in has more than 10 years of experiences in hotel industry. The range of travel packages are created by certified specialists with years of experience and after in-depth destination research.
To make a magical mystery tour all we need a good tour and travel company in Kolkata who can guide us proper way. Trav.co.in provides every traveller with a time to spend more quality time with their families with an affordable price and get delight from the world's most wonderful places to stay.
Address:
Harrington Mansion
28/11 Ganapati Chambers
3rd floor, 8 HO Chi minh sarani
Kolkata-700071, India
Phone: +91 33 40078890
Email: info@trav.co.in
Website: www.trav.co.in
