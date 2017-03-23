 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Storage
* NAS
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Xizhi City
  Taipei
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


Thecus® Announces new 2-bay Home NAS: The N2350

The N2350. The Smart Home NAS to Connect and Secure Your Life
 
 
Small N2350
Small N2350
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Technology
Storage
NAS

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Xizhi City - Taipei - Taiwan

Subject:
Products

XIZHI CITY, Taiwan - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Thecus ® Technology Corp today unveiled the N2350. An upgraded version of the N2310, this 2-bay full-featured file server brings stalwart security and effortless connectivity to the vital digital data of home and office users. At a superior price to performance ratio, increasing your productivity and controlling your data has never been easier.

Specifications

The Thecus N2350 is powered by a dual core Marvell Armada 385 1.0GHz CPU, and equipped with 1GB of resilient DDR4 RAM. DDR4 is the next evolution in DRAM, delivering higher performance through higher speed and more robust control features while improving energy efficiency with a reduction in memory power demand. The modernized hardware makes the N2350 one of the most energy efficient NAS in its class, helping businesses and home users to save energy.

"The N2350 provides all the essential storage services you need from a NAS, at a very attractive price point with an unprecedented level of energy efficiency. This Thecus NAS server can be quickly assimilated into any home and office environment, to delivering greater connectivity to users from day one," says Florence Shih, General Manager at Thecus Technology Corp.

ThecusOS 7.0

A transformative difference in relation to its predecessor is the addition of ThecusOS 7.0, Thecus' latest OS. This intuitive and feature-rich OS allows for significant advancements in productivity, flexibility, and performance. Key new features include Photo Center, File Center, and Thecus App Center, with an extensive variety of apps for modern digital lifestyles including the Surveillance Station.

Data Security

The Thecus N2350 offers complete data backup and protection capabilities: Thin provisioning, replication for disaster recovery, Remote Backup or disaster recovery (for real-time remote or local backup) as well as backup to Amazon S3 cloud service.

Mobile Access

The N2350 provides further connectivity with two mobile apps. Thecus Connect™ allows users to gain live access to their NAS unit, enabling them to monitor the most up-to-date information. Orbweb.me™ is a P2P module that allows users to easily view, stream and manage files in their NAS anytime and anywhere. No IP address is required.

The N2350 is purposely designed to meet the essential needs of small office and home users, providing everything they require without any unwanted extras. With an upgrade in processor performance, the next generation DDR4 RAM, and the latest ThecusOS 7 software, the N2350 is a highly attractive option in the two-bay NAS market arena.

Availability: Units will be ready to be shipped at the end of April.

For more information about the N2350, go to:
http://www.thecus.com/product.php?PROD_ID=134

For more information on where to buy this product, go to:
www.thecus.com/wtb.php

Contact
Thecus
***@thecus.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thecus.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Storage, NAS
Industry:Technology
Location:Xizhi City - Taipei - Taiwan
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thecus PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share