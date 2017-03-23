Thecus® Announces new 2-bay Home NAS: The N2350

The N2350. The Smart Home NAS to Connect and Secure Your Life

Small N2350

Contact

Thecus

***@thecus.com Thecus

End

-- Thecus ® Technology Corp today unveiled the N2350. An upgraded version of the N2310, this 2-bay full-featured file server brings stalwart security and effortless connectivity to the vital digital data of home and office users. At a superior price to performance ratio, increasing your productivity and controlling your data has never been easier.SpecificationsThe Thecus N2350 is powered by a dual core Marvell Armada 385 1.0GHz CPU, and equipped with 1GB of resilient DDR4 RAM. DDR4 is the next evolution in DRAM, delivering higher performance through higher speed and more robust control features while improving energy efficiency with a reduction in memory power demand. The modernized hardware makes the N2350 one of the most energy efficient NAS in its class, helping businesses and home users to save energy.says Florence Shih, General Manager at Thecus Technology Corp.ThecusOS 7.0A transformative difference in relation to its predecessor is the addition of ThecusOS 7.0, Thecus' latest OS. This intuitive and feature-rich OS allows for significant advancements in productivity, flexibility, and performance. Key new features include Photo Center, File Center, and Thecus App Center, with an extensive variety of apps for modern digital lifestyles including the Surveillance Station.Data SecurityThe Thecus N2350 offers complete data backup and protection capabilities:Thin provisioning, replication for disaster recovery, Remote Backup or disaster recovery (for real-time remote or local backup) as well as backup to Amazon S3 cloud service.Mobile AccessThe N2350 provides further connectivity with two mobile apps. Thecus Connect™ allows users to gain live access to their NAS unit, enabling them to monitor the most up-to-date information. Orbweb.me™ is a P2P module that allows users to easily view, stream and manage files in their NAS anytime and anywhere. No IP address is required.The N2350 is purposely designed to meet the essential needs of small office and home users, providing everything they require without any unwanted extras. With an upgrade in processor performance, the next generation DDR4 RAM, and the latest ThecusOS 7 software, the N2350 is a highly attractive option in the two-bay NAS market arena.Availability:Units will be ready to be shipped at the end of April.For more information about the N2350, go to:For more information on where to buy this product, go to: