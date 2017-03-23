 
News By Tag
* Stem Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Youth Explore STEM Careers and SEM Link's 10th Annual STEM Career Fair

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) through its Math and Science Career Academy hosts the 10th Annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Career Fair & Exhibition to expose K-12 students to STEM Careers.
 
 
2017 SEM Link ATL Career Fair
2017 SEM Link ATL Career Fair
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Stem Education

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Events

ATLANTA - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday, April 15, 2017 from 10:00am- 2:00 pm Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) will host its 10th Annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Career Fair and Exhibition at Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) Student Center Ballroom. This event will provide K-12 students with an opportunity to explore careers and meet and interact with professionals in these fields.Georgia Tech's Molecular Science and Engineering Building is located at 901 Atlantic Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30332. This event is free and open to the public because space is limited pre-registration is strongly suggested. You can register for the event at https://semlink10stemcf.eventbrite.com.

Support for the Atlanta STEM Career Fair comes from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), Georgia Power, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and American Chemical Society.  STEM professionals and graduate students from organizations such as American Chemical Society Clorox, Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) Georgia Tech, Southern Company among others will be there to share their passion for STEM with attendees, discuss their careers, conduct hands-on demonstrations and showcase real world applications of math and science. "I'm very excited about this year's fair because it is our 10th year hosting this event to expose Metro Atlanta youth to STEM" stated Tokiwa T. Smith SEM Link Founder and Executive Director. "Our STEM Career Fairs have exposed thousands on youth to over 15 different STEM disciplines and we look forward to once again exposing youth to STEM disciplines such as chemistry, biology, engineering, forensic science and many more".  For more information about the fair contact SEM Link via email at info@semsuccess.org or phone at (888)600-6294.

About SEM Link

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science.  Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia). SEM Link currently offers program in Atlanta and the DMV.  Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/semlinkinc) and follow @semlink on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/semlink) or @semlink on Instagram (http://instagram.com/semlink). For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.

Media Contact
Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
info@semsuccess.org
End
Source:
Email:***@semsuccess.org Email Verified
Tags:Stem Education
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share