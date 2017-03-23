News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Youth Explore STEM Careers and SEM Link's 10th Annual STEM Career Fair
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) through its Math and Science Career Academy hosts the 10th Annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Career Fair & Exhibition to expose K-12 students to STEM Careers.
Support for the Atlanta STEM Career Fair comes from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), Georgia Power, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and American Chemical Society. STEM professionals and graduate students from organizations such as American Chemical Society Clorox, Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) Georgia Tech, Southern Company among others will be there to share their passion for STEM with attendees, discuss their careers, conduct hands-on demonstrations and showcase real world applications of math and science. "I'm very excited about this year's fair because it is our 10th year hosting this event to expose Metro Atlanta youth to STEM" stated Tokiwa T. Smith SEM Link Founder and Executive Director. "Our STEM Career Fairs have exposed thousands on youth to over 15 different STEM disciplines and we look forward to once again exposing youth to STEM disciplines such as chemistry, biology, engineering, forensic science and many more". For more information about the fair contact SEM Link via email at info@semsuccess.org or phone at (888)600-6294.
About SEM Link
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia). SEM Link currently offers program in Atlanta and the DMV. Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
info@semsuccess.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse