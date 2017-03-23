News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
1st US Alumni Golf Open organized by the Harvard, Northwestern-Kellogg and Wharton-Penn Alumni Clubs
US Alumni and their business associates tee off at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club followed by a fellowship cocktail.
Barbee Chiudian of the Northwestern-
Registration for the 1st US Alumni Golf Open will start at 10:30AM and ceremonial tee off begins at 12 noon. Green fees of Php4,500 are inclusive of lunch, festive dinner and raffle prizes. Hole-in-
Among the raffle prizes to be given include a 2-night stay at Amanpulo, BMW gift certificates, Samsung flat TVs, Delta, Emirates & Cebu Pacific flight vouchers, The Farm accommodation GC's and many more. Door prizes from Shakey's, Yoshinoya, Apartment 1B and McDonald's will be given away. Additional prizes and souvenir items will be given away by booth sponsors such as Akin Life and Solid Business. Golf participants will likewise be bombarded with fabulous goody bags from alumni-owned companies.
Trophies and/or prizes will be awarded to the MVP (Lowest Gross), Champions, 1st and 2nd runners up of classes A,B,C as well as fun hole awards for the Longest Drive, Most Accurate Drive, Closest to the Pin, Most Exercised and Best Female Golfer. As part of the competitive camaraderie of the event, the hosts decided to give an award to the school with the Top 4 alumni scorers. BMW is awarding a golf gift set to the MVP while Paul and Shark will be handing out luxury items to the winner of the Longest Drive and the top 4 participants of the winning school.
After the tournament, a hearty cocktail awaits the participants of the US Alumni Golf Open. Alumni from US schools are invited to join in the dance and wine affair. Non-participants of the golf tournament who wish to attend the cocktail will just pay an entry fee of Php1,000 inclusive of dinner and drinks.
The whole day event is co-presented by the Harvard Club of the Philippines, Kellogg-Northwestern and Wharton-Penn Alumni Association, Inc. Major sponsors includes Amanpulo, Delta Airlines, Meralco, BMW, First Gen, The Farm at San Benito and Philam Group.
Silver sponsors include Globe Platinum, Greenfield District, Convergence Realty and Development Corp., Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Barcino, LRWC, Wire-Rope Corporation, Texas Eagle, Frabelle Foods, McDonald's, Ayala Corporation, AyalaLand Premier, MaxiCare, Paul and Shark, People's General Insurance Corporation, Solid Business Machines Incorporated, Akin Life, John Clements and Luks Loft Hotel.
Bronze and product sponsors include Standard Insurance, Aspen, SGV & Co., Belo Medical Group, World Class Laminates, Unilab, Yoshinoya, Rudy Project, Punongbayan & Araullo, Bounty, Cebu Pacific, Rex Bookstore, Price Water Cooper, Rustan's, Shakey's, The Peacock Garden, Kia, Conrad Hotel & Resorts, Holiday Inn, NutriAsia, Marie France, Esquire Golf Management, Taylor Made, Pac Sports, Belo, Prestone, Apartment 1B, Sun Life and F&J Prince Holdings Corporation.
The Harvard Club of the Philippines (HCP) was formally incorporated in 1997 to engage the alumni towards the School's vision of developing leaders that make a difference globally. To this end, the School has produced some of the world's leaders in the various fields of business, government, law, medicine, public health, engineering, education, design, divinity, the arts and sciences. There are close to 800 alumni from the Philippines. The Club's thrust for the past two years is to unite its alumni through the "One Harvard" initiative. With the heightened attention on Asia and the Philippines, One Harvard initiative has been expanded to include intra-region and in-country activities organized by the various Harvard Schools and Cambridge-based offices of The Harvard Alumni Association and The Harvard Asia Center. For more information, please email info@harvardclubph.com.
The Kellogg-Northwestern Club of the Philippines was formed true to Kellogg's collaborative spirit. The club brings together alumni from the global campuses and partner schools of the Kellogg School of Management, as well as, from various colleges within Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois with an aim to promote continuous learning and forge synergistic relationships. The club's roster of members are filled with leaders in business, government, and social enterprises. These thought-leaders and outstanding problem solvers endeavor to be agents of change in building a stronger Philippines. For more information, please visit the website http://www.kellogg.northwestern.edu/
The Wharton-Penn Alumni Association, Inc. is an association of Philippine-based alumni of the University of Pennsylvania's various schools, including the College of Arts and Sciences, the Annenberg School of Communication, Education, Engineering, Dental Medicine, Design, Law, Medicine, Nursing, Social Policy and Practice, Veterinary Medicine, and The Wharton School, the world's first collegiate school of business. It regularly holds business talks and social events for its members as well as fundraisers to subsidize club operations and charity donations. For more information, please visit the club website mar and the Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse