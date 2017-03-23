News By Tag
TK'Blue goods transport specialist to bring its service platform to UK
TK'Blue, rating goods transport to improve economic, environmental and social performance
Tailored objective assessments to improve services for everyone
In line with EU directives and taking into account all associated negative externalities (greenhouse gases/CO2, particles, pollution, noise, congestion, accidents, etc.), TK'Blue allows organisations to increase the economic performance of their supply-chain and, simultaneously, evaluate and manage the social and environmental impact of their transport operations.
TK'Blue accredits carriers based on an online questionnaire, awarding them a TK'T score in the process. The score is directly proportional to:
· the quality of their equipment
· their facilities
· the training offered to their drivers.
This accreditation is free of charge for road haulage firms.
The analytical criteria used to generate the TK'T score are tailored to the specifics of each mode of transport and were selected and validated by experts, scientists and European transport professionals.
The TK'T score is the first to offer shippers an objective assessment of the performance (punctuality, security) they can expect from the transport fleets of their service providers. Consequently, shippers can easily identify areas to improve and work on with their service providers.
Shippers can also take advantage of detailed and continually updated information regarding their transport operations. This allows them to meet the latest reporting requirements in terms of greenhouse gas emissions and their CSR commitments.
Big brands are already on board
TK'Blue has already convinced dozens of major shippers such as Carrefour, Procter&
'In 2016, BIC Europe chose TK'Blue to improve and, in the long run, replace their existing transportation performance measurement system. TK'Blue is now providing an improved and extremely flexible measurement which respects our legal obligations. We use it for our internal analysis.Both in Europe and around the world, BIC relies on TK'Blue to simplify the CSR impact measurement of its transport services. After a trial period in Europe, we will also extend TK'Blue's services to all our subsidiaries in order to provide a unique, reliable and common measurement.'
Pierre Daurces, Supply Chain Manager at BIC Europe Consumer
Continuing to improve the transport and logistics sector for everyone
Philippe Mangeard, President and Founder of TK'Blue, underlined his ambition to 'improve the economic and environmental performance of the transport services provided to shippers by raising the profile of carriers offering the best equipment and staff. We want to go beyond a rationale that focuses solely on the price of transport and instead boost operation reliability, security and punctuality'.
About TK'Blue: TK'Blue is an extra-financial transport rating agency that takes the form of a service platform. It evaluates, rates and values the environmental performance of every stakeholder in the chain – be they carriers, freight forwarders or shippers – in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements related to CO2 emissions and CSR, at both national and European levels. Its cross-European governance, which includes more than 60 individuals representing the logistics chain's various stakeholders, experts and operators, enhances its legitimacy, as well as its credibility, development, fitness for purpose and independence in the long term.
TK'Blue and environmental analysis specialists Vigeo Eiris signed a methodological partnership in 2016.
For more information, visit: https://www.tkblueagency.eu
To find out more about TK'Blue, please contact:
Claire Commaille who works for TK'Blue in the UK would be delighted to set up meetings at the two shows in Birmingham on 5th April 2017:
- Multimodal (http://www.multimodal.org.uk/
- Traffex (http://www.traffex.com/)
Claire Commaille, claire.commaille@
In Paris : Nicolas Darfeuille, nicolas.darfeuille@
Website:www.tkblueagency.eu
For more information on this press release, contact:
Business France UK (The French Trade Commission)
Catherine Ryall, Press Officer
Email: catherine.ryall@
Tel: + 44(0) 207 024 3613
Website: www.youbuyfrance.com/
