News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Imprivata demonstrates secure authentication solutions at Vitalis healthcare event
Svenska Mässan, Gothenburg, Sweden, 25-27 Apr 2017, Booth: B08:02
Imprivata OneSign is the leading healthcare enterprise single sign-on and virtual desktop access platform. Imprivata OneSign gives clinicians No Click Access® to clinical administrative applications by replacing passwords with a single badge tap or swipe of a fingerprint. This saves time for the clinician—up to 45 minutes per shift—allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on technology.
Imprivata Confirm ID delivers a complete strong authentication platform for the healthcare enterprise. Imprivata Confirm ID provides a single, centralised solution that enables users to access and transact patient health information securely and conveniently across EHRs, clinical applications, and medical devices (https://www.imprivata.co.uk/
Imprivata will demonstrate integrations with a range of connected medical devices including:
· Alphatron Mobile intelligent careStation (AMiS) where Imprivata Confirm ID provides fast authentication to unlock the medication drawers with the tap of a proximity card or swipe of a fingertip. This enables clinicians to authenticate quickly when administering medication, which provides extra levels of security without disrupting patient care or introducing inefficiencies to the clinical workflow.
· Philips IntelliVue MP5SC spot check monitor, where integration with Imprivata Confirm ID will replace manual entry of usernames and passwords with fast, automated authentication with the tap of a badge.
Imprivata solutions are also being demonstrated by Philips on stand: B03:49.
Carina Edwards, Senior Vice President Customer Experience at Imprivata stated; "Imprivata is committed to extending our footprint in Europe, and we see Scandinavia as a key strategic market. Our aim is to make cyber security as transparent as possible for both clinicians and patients, so that clinicians can focus on treating their patients, and not the technology, and patients can rest assured that their sensitive data is being safeguarded.
"The range of integrations now available between Imprivata and other healthcare devices, and the rise of interest in the Internet of Things, shows how modern IT can improve healthcare quality and support institutions in delivering services efficiently and safely."
By providing a comprehensive platform for single sign-on, authentication management, and positive patient identification, Imprivata is able to enhance and streamline clinical workflows, making access to patient information seamless, accurate, and faster.
To learn more about Imprivata solutions visit; www.imprivata.com/
-ends-
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Vitalis
Vitalis is a 3 day event being held from 25th April to the 27th April 2017 at the Swedish Exhibition Centre (Svenska Massan) in Gothenburg, Sweden and is the largest eHealth event in Scandinavia. The event brings together key decision makers in digital health, care and welfare. Vitalis now attracts more than 3 600 attendees with the shared aim of building their knowledge and improving tomorrow's health care.
For more information please visit: https://vitalis.nu/
About Imprivata
Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, enables healthcare globally to access, communicate, and transact patient information securely and conveniently. The Imprivata platform addresses critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience.
For more information please visit: www.imprivata.co.uk (http://www.imprivata.com)
Press Contacts
Andreina West/Mary Phillips
PR Artistry
+44 (0) 1491 845553
andreina@pra-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse